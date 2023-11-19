The barracks 2023: previews and cast (recruits and instructors) second episode

The barracks 2023: previews and cast (recruits and instructors) of the second episode

This evening, Sunday 19 November 2023, the second episode of the docu-reality La barracks 2023 will be broadcast on Rai 2 at 9 pm. Among the novelties of the second season, the setting in the Vinadio Fort, in the province of Cuneo, a structure of the 19th century, and the “selection” of the recruits which will begin immediately. Furthermore, the reality show will be even more competitive because the place in the barracks is not guaranteed and it will be more aimed at group life in an era in which children are increasingly isolated and have relational difficulties. The aim of the program will, in fact, be the formation of a supportive and united group. Each of the protagonists will have to develop the “sense of doing” – exploiting skills and overcoming differences – for a single objective: teamwork. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews

The 18 boys chosen during the last episode were transferred to the “barracks”. Here, the 18 recruits were divided into two groups: the Hawks and the Pumas. The training course will last 5 weeks and only the most deserving will make it to the final ceremony, during which the instructors will reward the best team and the best recruit.

Cast (recruits and instructors)

But what is the cast of La barrase 2023? The “target” does not change: the 24 young people selected (14 boys and 10 girls) are “ordinary” people, but with very different stories. Put together, they best represent their generation. Among these there will be a worker, a student and lifeguard, a pizza chef, a shop assistant, a healthcare worker. So university students, an acrobat, a model, a personal trainer. They will all find themselves without cell phones, without internet and far from their family nest to undergo training inspired by military discipline. But let’s see together who it is.

Sara Agri: 1997, commissioned from Viterbo

Sabrina Armiliato: university student from Genoa

Sofia Barbieri: university student and model from Genoa

Virginia Brunori: 2001, artistic gymnastics teacher from Perugia

Giada Campone: 2003

Giorgia Cavalluzzo: 2001, university student from Formia (LT)

Felice Cormio: model and florist from Cerignola (FG)

Andrea Del Frate: 2000, personal trainer and bodyweight from Lucca

Luca Di Stadio: 1998, social health worker in Rome

Emanuele Ermini: 1999, university student from Ariccia (RM)

Mariagrazia Fedele: beauty model and dance teacher from Massafra/Milan

Giovanni Fiorito: from Milan

Oscar Frau: personal trainer and entertainer from Capoterra (CA)

Enrico Garufi: university student from Taormina (ME)

Andrea Gramiccia: waiter from Rome

Greta Lazzaroni: 2001, worker from Rovetta (BG)

Edoardo Mattei: 2002, university student in Rome

Assen Pessina: from Legnano (MI)

Vittoriana “Leyla” Lulù Romano: theater student from Barrafranca (EN)

Enrico Schenoni: sailor from Milan

Lorenzo Toninelli: university student

Gabriele Verde: pizza chef from Civitavecchia (RM)

Stefano Vulcano: 2000, by Manta (CN)

Giorgia Yin: 2001, content Creator from Treviso

Obviously, there will also be instructors, great professionals in the sector, at La barrase 2023. The person in charge of the course is the Chief Instructor Renato Daretti, who will be supported by the other Chief Instructor Giovanni Rizzo. Both have great experience, having participated in almost all Italian international missions over the last 30 years. Completing the team will also be the instructor Germano Capriotti and the assistant instructors Debora Colucci, Silvio Davì and Leonardo Micera.