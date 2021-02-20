The Baroque Orchestra of the Higher Conservatory of Music of Castilla y León-COSCYL, under the direction of Víctor Martínez from Cartagena, will offer this Sunday, February 21, at 7:30 p.m., a concert via streaming from the Miguel Delibes Cultural Center with a program that will address works by Händel, Correte and Bach. The concert will include a diverse program, which will offer the ‘Concerto Grosso, op. 3, n.1 and n.2 ‘by Georg Friedrich Händel (1685-1759), the’ Concerto comique XXV. Les Sauvages et la Fustemberg ‘by Miguel Corrette (1707-1795) and the’ Brandenburg Concerto IV, BWV 1049 ‘by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750).

The live broadcast can be enjoyed through two YouTube channels: the one from the Superior Conservatory of Music and channel 1 of ‘Cultura Castilla y León’. In this way, the concert that was originally scheduled to be enjoyed with the public, will be broadcast exclusively online, due to current health circumstances.

COSCYL Baroque Orchestra



The Baroque Orchestra, a group attached to the Department of Early Music, was born in 1999 as a group specialized in the repertoire of the Baroque and Classical periods, due to the need of the students to be trained in these styles. Since its creation and without interruption, each course programs activities that complement the training of young people, offering them the opportunity to face the professional experience of live performance, as well as present to the public the work that said group has been doing.

Its objectives include not only deepening with a historicist vision in this fundamental period in the history of music, but also achieving a balance between theory and vocal-instrumental practice with the active participation of teachers and students from different specialties with the consequent artistic enrichment .

The fact that its members have been exclusively students of the center gives the project an added value, since it keeps alive the approach of an orchestra by and for the student. Its repertoire already includes a good number of works from different periods and styles within the very rich musical legacy of the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries.

Víctor Martínez, concertmaster and conductor



Born in Cartagena (Murcia), Víctor Martínez studied violin with Diego Sanz, Laura Rodríguez, Rezart Kapetani, Lina Tur and maestro Nicolás Chumachenco at the Professional Conservatory of Cartagena, the Superior Conservatory of Music of Murcia and at the Superior Conservatory of Music of Aragon. Later he moved to Valencia to continue improving with the teacher Vicente Huerta.

He has belonged as concertmaster to the Youth Orchestra of the Region of Murcia (OJRM), Young Orchestra of Andalusia (OJA), Orchestra of the Superior Conservatory of Music of Aragon (OSCSMA), Young National Orchestra (JONDE), and has collaborated in various orchestras and ensembles such as the Murcia Symphony Orchestra, the Cadaqués Orchestra, the Reina Sofía Chamber Orchestra, the ‘Zarabanda’ ensemble, the National Orchestra of Spain, the RTVE Orchestra and the Spira Mirabilis Orchestra.

He is currently a member of the Baroque Orchestra ‘La Spagna’, the Orchestra ‘Música Humana’ (Warsaw), L’Aphotéose Ensemble and the Trio Malats. In turn, he is a violin teacher at the Santa María La Blanca School (Madrid), at the Higher Conservatory of Music of Castilla y León and concertmaster of the Castellón Symphony Orchestra.