The PP is touched. The debacle in the Catalan elections has been a severe blow to the leader of the main opposition party, Pablo Casado, who was fully and unsuccessfully involved in trying to re-float the PP brand in Catalonia, which was already starting from its worst historical result. The PP looks with bewilderment at the rise of Vox, with 11 deputies and almost four times more votes in Catalonia. The barons of the party, who this Tuesday will ask the leadership for a “deep reflection” and fewer “ups and downs” in his speech, fear that Casado is now being infected by Vox and radicalizing his strategy. Nobody demands resignations for now.

The PP has not suffered in Catalonia this Sunday 14-F the same collapse as Ciudadanos, because its results – three seats, eighth force and just 3.85% of the votes – already started from its historic ground, with only four seats in the Parliament. But Pablo Casado’s problem is still called Vox, in Catalonia and in Spain. The February 14 elections have confirmed that the extreme right remains in an upward and forward cycle, and undermines the possibilities of the conservatives to create a national alternative to Pedro Sánchez.

Casado still does not find the key to stop Vox and that worries the territorial leaders of the PP. Several of them will ask him at the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PP, which meets this Tuesday, an in-depth “reflection” on their strategy. His closest team at the national headquarters of Genoa 13 is also in the spotlight, because he is criticized for little entity. But top-level leaders in key territories such as Galicia, Andalusia or Madrid also acknowledge to EL PAÍS that this is not the time to consider a change of leadership, resignations, metaphorical cuts of heads or, above all, “radical turns in speech or in the messages that move away from the moderation that is presupposed to a party that intends to govern for all of Spain ”.

“Calm chicha”, comments one of the most important territorial barons of the PP. “The result in Catalonia is the disaster that has always been, but it is not attributable to Casado or the current national leadership, but to the permanent lack of structure there,” he adds. And he warns of his fear, shared by other territorial officials of the more moderate sector of the PP: “Inside the bad it is better to remove three deputies from the centrality than 11 and become Vox”. This popular baron recommends Casado “to stay the course and not list the PP.”

Vox is now in all conversations with members of the Popular Party. “Why is Vox excited, and the PP is not?”, They are asked in one of the main regional presidencies of the popular judging by the results of the Catalans, in which Santiago Abascal’s party broke in as the fourth force and was able from going from zero to eleven deputies, while the popular ones went into a tailspin.

The PP: just a conjuncture problem

In Casado’s team they deny the greatest: they say that the problem is not that the PP does not have illusions, that it is only a problem of conjuncture. They maintain that the campaign coincided with the confession of Luis Bárcenas, as outlined by the general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea, in his appearance on election night. Egea has long been the target of all criticism at many levels of the party, because neither his style nor his management is convincing. But nobody predicts that Casado is going to do without him now or impose changes in his leadership. “Pablo has to listen to people a lot more. To the internal and to society. And his team confuses loyalty with submission. He has to show that he is capable of integrating and adding ”, points out a territorial leader about Egea’s work.

Casado’s team also points to the drop in participation – which fell to 53.54% – as another factor that could have harmed the constitutionalist parties the most. In Galicia, in the regional elections of July 12, then at the end of the first wave of the pandemic and with some territories of the community totally confined, participation dropped five points and the PP of Alberto Núñez Feijóo revalidated its fourth absolute majority and without letting Vox enter his parliament.

Every time a crisis is reissued now in Casado’s PP, the whole party looks to Galicia and Feijóo. “We are with the same bagpipe as always, Feijóo is here only focused on managing the way out of the virus, saving lives, avoiding deaths and today (for this Monday) he has been all morning with the 35 doctors of his clinical committee”, they deny from the Galician PP no interest in shaking the waters when they get cloudy in Genoa 13.

“Bad management” of the ‘Bárcenas case’

The popular barons do not demand or demand resignations now, but they do identify the mistakes made, also attributable to the leader himself, who multiplied in the Catalan campaign until much of the time overshadowing his candidate, Alejandro Fernández, whom no one blames for the failure and Casado has endorsed after the electoral fiasco. “There was poor management of the Bárcenas case. Married was overexposed. Why do you give 200 interviews? And the uncheck of 1-O left us all perplexed. It was inexplicable ”, says a territorial leader. “A percentage of the Vox vote comes from the extreme right, but another from the PP. The problem with the project is that it has to be more solid, without those ups and downs. It is not known if Casado is wrong, or it is about improvisations ”, reflects this baron of the PP.

The unchecking of Casado from the management of the illegal referendum of October 1, 2017 in Catalonia by the Government of Mariano Rajoy is pointed out as an error by most of the territorial leaders. “I’m not sure that those statements the last week of the campaign caused a leak from PP to Vox, but of course you stayed as you were, or worse, having unmarked yourself from the past of the party. And it was of no use ”, they point out in a regional presidency.

That Catalanist turn de Casado also found it difficult for the Marianists to be indignant and accuse him of lying when he maintained that that day he refused to appear despite acting as party spokesman. On the other hand, in the surroundings of the PP leader, they point out that some Marianist leaders had criticized this action and point out, as an example, that the then Secretary of State for Territorial Administration, Roberto Bermúdez de Castro, right-hand man of the Vice President of the Government, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, defended that the PP had to “re-found itself” after the application of article 155 in Catalonia.

In video, statements by Alberto Fernández after knowing the results of the Catalan elections.VIDEO: EPV

A former collaborator of Rajoy and of the time in the Executive even of José María Aznar contradicts that version: “The turn of Casado in this campaign has seemed surprising to us, now separating from the PP of Rajoy and Aznar it is clear that it has not been good for him and less in Catalonia, where we do not precisely have the most moderate and focused militancy in Spain ”.

From the environment of the hard-line PP of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in Madrid, which has been collected for the Catalan campaign, it is specified in this line that “the disaster that has occurred now in Catalonia is not new”, that the data there are not nor have have never been extrapolated and that now Casado and Fernández “have to start rowing in turbulent waters and show that what happened in Catalonia has nothing to do with what is thought in the rest of Spain and that does not go over a day for other”.

Long term review

Married, in any case, he believes that the PP is obliged to a long-term reconstruction in Catalonia precisely because October 1 and 155 destroyed it. And the leader of the PP trusts the current president and candidate, Alejandro Fernández, to lead that process, without haste. In this there is unanimity in all the parties consulted of the PP. From Galicia de Feijóo they dare with advice: “Political projects and leadership need love and time, there are no quick solutions, and time in politics maybe 10 years and certainly not going to Madrid, because in politics we cook stews , not hamburgers ”.

The barons also point to a drawing problem in the 14-F campaign. “Probably in territories with a strong identity of their own, such as historical nationalities, designing a strategy from Madrid is not the right thing to do. This already happened in the Basque Country in the elections last summer. Feijóo does in Galicia and they let him do it. In Catalonia and the Basque Country you have to blend in with the territory ”, they say from a regional presidency. Genoa turned to the Catalan campaign, with all the vice secretaries displaced to the territory and the leader celebrating more than 20 acts. In the popular leadership they argue that if they had not done so, the party would have suffered to mobilize its bases, because it barely has a presence in Catalonia.

However, Casado’s leadership is not in question for now and there are 22 months left for the next examination in the elections in Andalusia, where the regional president, Juan Manuel Moreno, is gaining strength at the head of the Junta and in his coalition with Ciudadanos . “Now nothing is going to happen, among other things because for there to be movements there has to be someone to lead it and that now does not exist”, they need from the Andalusian PP.

Feijóo, who will be on the party’s executive committee today but telematically, is not currently in any internal battle and is in demonstrating that his focused fight against the pandemic generates better results in Galicia than in the rest of Spain. Feijóo was one of the leaders who advanced this Monday that the party will have to reflect, but to further qualify his support for Casado and the continuity of Fernández in Catalonia. The Galician PP, but also in other territories, is betting that Casado focuses his opposition on questioning the economic mismanagement and the Pedro Sánchez pandemic.

The alibi Bárcenas

The official argument prepared by the PP leadership in Genoa 13 tried to justify the electoral debacle in Catalonia in the damage that the confession of Luis Bárcenas, their national ex-treasurer, caused them before the start of the campaign, before the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office about box b of the conservative training. It was released on election night by the party’s general secretary, Teodoro García Egea, assuring that in their internal polls they had dropped from 10 seats to half, and it was repeated this Monday by the parliamentary spokesperson in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, of the Senate, Javier Maroto, or the Vice Secretary for Communication, Pablo Montesinos. None of the more than twelve regional leaders of the PP contacted this Monday by EL PAÍS supported that argument. One of those responsible, with a lot of ancestry in the PP, thus stressed that the Bárcenas case that has inflicted so much damage on the popular in this last decade at the national level goes back a long time ago, added that Bárcenas’ confession before the Prosecutor’s Office now It hardly adds news on various previous statements by the former treasury and stressed that corruption is not one of the issues that the Catalan popular electorate historically criticizes the most.

The leadership of Pablo Casado’s PP, however, pointed out through various spokesmen that part of the blame for his hecatomb comes from the secret “pact” that they attribute to the Government of Pedro Sánchez, through the Prosecutor’s Office, with Bárcenas, as Gamarra indicated, who related it to abstention. Maroto insisted: “That we have had the name of Bárcenas in all places affects electorally. The fatigue generated by this issue of 8 or 10 years ago and which will continue to kick in means a wear and tear, because it recalls a sad episode in the history of our party.