The barons of the PP were unaware of Pablo Casado’s plans to leave the party’s national headquarters on Genova Street in Madrid and most did not like to find out about the decision when it was already taken. They have not criticized it but neither have they applauded.

The Galician Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the Andalusian Juan Manuel Moreno and the Castilian-Leonese Alfonso Fernández-Mañueco limited themselves to showing their “respect” for the move. The Murcian Fernando López-Miras pointed out that the measure is “correct” and Isabel Díaz-Ayuso from Madrid pointed out that it is “the time for new ideas.” The first three do not always agree with the proposals of the national leadership while Miras has a close relationship with the secretary general, Teodoro García-Egea, also from Murcia, and Díaz-Ayuso is a personal bet of Casado.

The leader of the PP and the closest bud of his team had made the decision to move the historic headquarters but kept it secret so that the news did not break out in the middle of the Catalan electoral campaign. Nor did they communicate it to anyone, and that is the main reproach they make from the environment of some of the barons because it is a “political” decision, not a “real estate” one, which affects “the entire party” and not just the national address «of Madrid».

Nor has it been liked by the critics that Casado took the transfer for granted when he should have raised it as a proposal because that decision is the responsibility of the National Board of Directors. Section 1.4 of the party statutes says: “The party’s national headquarters is set at number 13 Genova street, Madrid, and may be transferred by agreement of the National Board of Directors.” The leader of the PP, in any case, will not have problems for his plans to go ahead because he will not meet resistance among the nearly 400 members that make up this governing body.

Ignored

Underlying the coldness shown by these barons is the discomfort for not being taken into account more in decision-making, be it the change of headquarters or strategic lines of action. Other critical voices that take refuge in anonymity did not see it as correct to make the announcement at a meeting called to analyze the results of the Catalan elections, in which the PP suffered a severe setback. Thus, there was no self-criticism because it was overshadowed by the star announcement of the abandonment of the building.

Married, in addition, he avoided going into the possible mistakes made and attributed the bad results to the “perfect storm” orchestrated by the Government against the PP and the appearance of Luis Bárcenas and his accusations in the last week of the Catalan campaign.

From the national leadership they closed ranks with their leader. The party spokesman and Madrid mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, confessed that he learned of the farewell to Genoa at the same meeting of the executive committee, but considered it to be “a reasonable decision” in the face of “the attacks” that the PP supports. He assured that the closure does not imply that the party “regrets its history”, although the Deputy Secretary of Communication, Pablo Montesinos, indicated that it is about “turning the page” and saying “enough is enough.”

Beyond the bickering, the move is underway. The person in charge of managing it is the general secretary who, according to party sources, is looking for a “smaller” building, ideally in the same area of ​​Madrid and “before the summer.” That location will not be easy because it is one of the most expensive districts in the capital.

What they do not clarify in the PP is whether they are going to buy or rent the new headquarters. Its economy is not for joys and, in addition to the political reasons, there are the pocket ones. After the poor electoral results of 2019, revenues were reduced and the party has a deficit of six million euros per year. It also has 15 years left to pay off the mortgage contracted in 2006 to buy the building on Genova Street, whose market value is below the nearly 40 million euros paid in its day.