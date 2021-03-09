The Barge floats. It is ready to set sail and celebrate a title next month, since Athletic plays two Cup finals in 14 days, although it would have to be without people on the banks of the Ría, due to the pandemic. The platform rests in the Itsasmuseum Bilbao. Since last summer, restoration work has been carried out, worth 200,000 euros, paid for by Athletic, and this has now concluded. Today it has undergone a final technical test in water to guarantee its buoyancy to be used again. And everything went well, under a great expectation that had to be organized to maintain a safe distance between the spectators. It was the first step for the maritime authorities to authorize its use. The port vessel ensures its possible use for the next 20 years.

The Bilbao Maritime Museum has stressed that it is an administrative procedure that “has nothing to do with the intention of advancing events, but is framed in a procedural context that must be followed and that is planned from the beginning of the process to that the Gabarra Athletic will once again be ready and at the disposal of Athletic, Bilbao and Bizkaia “.

A large crane has accessed the dock at eight in the morning. The operators have been arranging the entire operation, with four large tapes, and they have waited at 1:30 pm, at high tide, to carry out the technical test maneuvers. The first lift was interrupted by a small problem. In a quarter of an hour he has moved and landed in the water, and at 2:30 p.m. the tapes have been released and he has been left free for his first trip, with a boat that has towed him. Then the process of picking it up.

The Basque Government has already warned, through its spokesperson Bingen Zupiria, that it will not tolerate mass celebrations in the event that Athletic achieves a title in April, due to the measures implemented in the face of the scourge of the pandemic. As there is no possibility of public displacement, the Lehendakari Urkullu or any institutional representative will not attend the La Cartuja finals.

In the 1980s, out of a population of 1.2 million people in Bizkaia, a million followers threw themselves on the margins of those waters then chocolate-colored. But now everything is more collected because of COVID. In fact, this year the achievement of the Super Cup did not have a popular celebration and was limited to two restricted receptions at the Town Hall and the Biscay Provincial Council.