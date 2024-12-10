He Barcelona Supercomputing Center It is one of seven European centers that will become Artificial Intelligence (AI) factoriesan ambitious plan in which 1.5 billion euros will be invested, as stated yesterday by the European Commission.

Spain will join six other countries (Greece, Italy, Germany, Finland, Luxembourg and Sweden) in this plan for innovative centers that aims to democratize access to the continent’s advanced supercomputing infrastructure so that companies, SMEs can take advantage of its resources. and startups.

Half of the 1.5 billion will be provided by the European Union through the Digital Europe Program for AI infrastructure and Horizon Europe for AIF services.

In the case of Barcelona, ​​the Governmentthrough the ministries for Digital Transformation and the Public Service and Science, Innovation and Universities, will invest 61.76 million eurosas announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation and Public Function, Óscar López, at the press conference after the Council of Ministers.

It will also have the support of the Generalitat of Cataloniawhich will contribute 14 million euros. Countries such as Portugal, Türkiye and Romania will make contributions up to the figure of 98.86 million. To this volume will be added a contribution of 98.33 million from the European Commission.

“The Government is betting heavily on Spain being at the forefront of innovation in AI, generating a powerful ecosystem of startups and companies around these new technologies. The development of AI requires great computing capacity, which currently only large platforms offer, at a high cost, which not everyone can afford. That is why it is necessary to democratize access to innovation in AI, as we will achieve with AI factories,” said López.

For her part, the Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, Diana Morantpointed out that the Government’s commitment to this project will make it possible to position Spain as one of the reference countries in the development of Artificial Intelligence and, in addition, encourage both the public and private sectors to develop R&D projects with an outstanding impact on science and technology”.

Another project in Madrid

This initiative includes a set of services to foster the innovative ecosystem around AI, such as access to optimized supercomputing resources for AI, a data space for training, software libraries and advanced technical support.

It will also include a training program, startup accelerators, as well as the creation of sector nodes to promote the deployment of AI in sectors such as health or finance.

Furthermore, the project contemplates the Marenostrum 5 supercomputer upgrade through the acquisition of a new specific cluster for AI training and a platform for experimenting with new technologies for AI, so that companies can test their innovations before going to market.

In parallel, López announced that the Government has mobilized 40 million for launch the Neurotech project in Madridwhich will be carried out jointly between the Community of Madrid and the Autonomous University of Madrid.