Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Argentine Javier Mascherano, former Barcelona and Liverpool star, responded to the presenter who presented him to the media at the press conference held yesterday by the way of video technology before the final round of the Spanish Football League, that his name is pronounced in Argentina “Mascherano” and not “Mascherano”, as she calls it Fans for many years without checking how his name was pronounced.

Mascherano spoke, saying: I have always heard fans in different countries in the world calling me Mascherano or being presented in press interviews with this name, but he pronounces Mascherano, and I want everyone to know the correct pronunciation of my name as it is pronounced in my country, Argentina.

In response to the loss of the “La Liga” title from Barcelona this season, he said: At first we must realize that in January the team was completely out of the title race, but the ability to come back again and be in the race again, but he paid the price for stumbling in the last steps and wasted. Points were enough to enter the last round while he is still maintaining his chances. Overall, the team tried and competed in light of the many changes that it went through.