With his feet on American soil, but with his head in Barcelona. Barça has launched with an expedition of 32 players to face a tour of 15 days and four games in exchange for more than 12 million euros, essential for the Camp Nou treasury. The lineups will be as important as the registrations and withdrawals if it is taken into account that at the moment the number of players registered in the League is only 13.

The three announced signings -Oriol Romeu, Iñigo Martínez and Ilkay Gündogan- still do not have a record and we will have to see what happens with the seven youngsters from Barça B, as well as with the players who are at the starting gate: Kessié, Lenglet, Dest and Julián Araujo. With Umtiti’s goodbye formalized, Nico is not in Xavi’s plans either and he stayed in Barcelona waiting for his loan -Betis or Valencia- or transfer to Porto to take place. Unlike last season, when Riqui Puig, Lenglet, Umtiti, Neto, Braithwaite, Mingueza and Rey Manaj did not travel, now only Nico was left out of Xavi’s list

The coach has four games to rehearse: Juventus (July 22, 04:30; San Francisco), Arsenal (July 26, 04:30; Los Angeles), Real Madrid (July 29, 11:00 p.m.; Dallas) and Milan (August 2, 05:00; Las Vegas). The classic will be held at the AT&T Stadium Dallas, with a capacity for 80,000 people, and it will be the only one of the games that will not be held during the early hours of the morning in Spanish peninsular time, but can be seen at 11:00 p.m.

The call to travel to the United States goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Iñaki Peña, Ander Astralaga defenses: Araujo, Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Koundé, Eric Garcia, Iñigo Martínez, Lenglet, Balde, Sergiño Dest, Mika Faye, Valle and Julian Araujo Midfielders: Oriol Romeu, Pedri, Kessie, Sergi Roberto, De Jong, Gundogan, Gavi, Casadó, Fermín and Aleix Garrido strikers: Dembélé, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, Ez Abde Barca B: Ander Astralaga, Mika Faye, Álex Valle, Marc Casadó, Fermín López, Aleix Garrido and Lamine Yamal.

Of the 32 footballers who have traveled, seven belong to the subsidiary and 25 to the first team, although not all are in the same situation: some are registered, others renewed, but not registered and also several close to leaving Barcelona.

registered players

Currently, Barça has only thirteen players registered at the La Liga headquarters: Ter Stegen, Eric García, Koundé, Christensen, Pedri, Kessié, Gavi (by order of a judge), Frenkie de Jong, Ferran Torres, Dembélé, Ansu Fati, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski. To this day they are the only ones that Xavi could line up in an official match.

Renewed but without token

Here are the players who renewed throughout the season and whose contractual extension was included in the Viability Plan that was approved in July by the League. Even so, the club has not yet formalized the registration of the new contracts for Gavi, Araujo, Sergi Roberto, Marcos Alonso and Iñaki Peña.

future renovations

Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal have already agreed to their new contracts, although they are not yet official. The 18-year-old left back will extend his relationship until at least 2028 and Yamal, at the age of 16, will sign his first contract as a professional for three years.

Filed but still to register

The incorporations of Iñigo Martínez, Gündogan and Romeu are the great novelties of the American tour. As they are friendly matches they will have no problem playing, but in less than a month La Liga starts (August 14) and they are not registered either. Both Iñigo Martinez and Gündogan have a release clause in their contracts by which they would be released if the club fails to register them before the first day of the League. The directive maintains in any case that they have no doubt about the formalization of the chips before facing Getafe.

On the exit ramp

Xavi does not have Lenglet or Julián Araujo and there are serious doubts about Dest and Kessié and even Abde. The French center-back, in any case, is close to returning to Tottenham, the team where he was on loan last season; the Mexican Araujo will surely be transferred to Las Palmas and it is not known what will be the short-term future of Kessié and Dest nor that of Abde. The Ivorian midfielder could return to the Italian league after confirming that there are clubs interested in signing him -especially Juve- and verifying from Xavi that he will have a lot of competition and possibly few minutes in Barça’s midfield. Kessié’s departure would also free up the wage bill, a situation similar to that of Dest. Xavi aspires to incorporate yet another midfielder and a right-back, a circumstance that if fulfilled would further complicate Dest’s continuity. The continuity or transfer of Abde is in the eaves.

The João Félix case

The entries will depend on the exits due to the need for Barça to comply with financial fair play and the feasibility plan signed with the League. The situation is so complex that even Oriol Romeu has had to contribute a million from his account to close his move from Girona to Barça – the Barça club paid 3.4 million – at the same time as trying to earn a salary mass with the renewal of Ter Stegen’s contract. The possible departures of Ansu, Ferran or Eric García are for now as complex as the arrival of João Félix. The Portuguese player, who is liked by Barça president Joan Laporta, has offered himself to Barça in the face of Atlético’s irritation. The operation, however, could only be closed in the event of an assignment and a subsequent purchase option.

