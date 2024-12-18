The Deputation of Barcelona plans to provide a program with 15 million euros to finance “the reform and adaptation” of the province’s municipal sports facilities. From the provincial administration they explain that this measure will allow up to 4,600 facilities to be improved which have an average of 35 years old.

If approved, the town councils of the province of Barcelona will have until February 28 to request these municipal aid. The actions are planned to take place between January 1, 2025 until the end of 2026. The plenary session will be held in the Auditorium of the Industrial School and will start at 12 noon.

On the other hand, the plenary session will also vote on an opinion to update the Strategic Subsidies Plan. This allows “the subsidies provided by the corporation to be arranged in an orderly manner and whose purpose is the promotion of a public utility activityof social interest or promotion of a public purpose”.