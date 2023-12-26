The Barcelona Prosecutor's Office is investigating two cases of the preparation of sexual photographs of minors manipulated using artificial intelligence (AI) for subsequent dissemination through social networks. According to sources from the public ministry, both complaints, received in recent months, are being investigated by the Barcelona Juvenile Prosecutor's Office, since the victims of the manipulation of sexual photographs are minors and it is also suspected that the victims are minors. authors of them.

In the two open investigations, the authors manipulated real photographs of minors using artificial intelligence until they were converted into sexual images and disseminated them through social networks. Last October, the National Police arrested a minor in Súria (Barcelona) who captured images of other minors from the window of his house and, later, using artificial intelligence programs, removed the clothes they were wearing so that they appeared naked. some photographs that he later shared online.

The Prosecutor's Office warns of the difficulty of identifying the authors of this type of crime, because usually the companies responsible for the social networks in which the manipulated images are disseminated are based abroad, which requires commissions to be carried out. rogatory through the courts or other judicial cooperation mechanisms.

Although at the moment complaints of manipulation of adult images by artificial intelligence for sexual purposes are not being investigated, the Barcelona Prosecutor's Office has detected an increase in cases of the so-called revenge porn, people who use sexual photographs of their partners or ex-partners to threaten or coerce them. The Violence against Women area of ​​the Barcelona Prosecutor's Office has noted an increase in this type of criminal activity in recent years, in parallel with the rise in the use of mobile phones and social networks: this year it has presented three indictments for revenge porn cases.

Cases of the use of images of sexual content in sexist violence are usually investigated as crimes of coercion, harassment and threats. This last criminal offense is the one that has increased the most in the last year. The Barcelona Prosecutor's Office for Violence against Women, led by prosecutor María Jesús Méndez, warns of the increase in complaints of cases of sexist violence after the pandemic, as the black figure of episodes of abuse that had remained hidden due to confinement has emerged. It forced the victims to live with their attackers 24 hours a day.

