Football is passion, but it is also love, camaraderie and respect, and the players of the Barcelona football club demonstrated this today in the final of the Spanish Women’s Super Cup, carrying out a gesture that will go down in the history of this discipline. Bravo for them.
The Catalans won by a large score, but that didn’t stop them from battling Virginia Torrecilla, an Atlético de Madrid footballer who returned to the pitch two years later after overcoming a brain tumor, when the game reached its inevitable end.
The precious gesture of the Barça soccer players shows that the rivalry stays on the pitch when the human surpasses the competition.
The offensive hurricane of the Barça girls has allowed them to win the Super Cup with a wide and historic score: 7-0.
Despite the result and the excellent level of play of the Catalans, what has been one of the most beautiful moments in the history of women’s football will remain forever in the memory of all viewers.
From 90min we want to send a hug to Virginia Torrecilla for showing us that everything is possible, and to the female Barcelona players for their quality, their football and their humanity.
