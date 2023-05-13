Before Sergio Busquets announced his departure from FC Barcelona, the club had already suffered its first loss for the summer and it was one of great weight. Mateu Alemany, the man who was in charge of rebuilding the culés at the squad level, made the decision to leave the institution considering that those from Barcelona are taking false steps, clinging to some firms that do not benefit the squad at the level sports, nor to the institution in financial matters.
More news about FC Barcelona
As of July 1, Mateu will have a commitment to fulfill with Aston Villa, the club that will be his new home after finishing his time with the Catalans. However, everything indicates that the still Blaugrana sports director will not leave alone for the Premier League, but that he would take with him one of the footballers who signed for the club and who has not had the best of performances. This is Ferran Torres, for whom there are already open negotiations.
The newspaper Sport and other sources in Spain confirm that Barcelona and Aston Villa have begun negotiations today to finalize the signing of Ferran before the first of July arrives. The clubs would be drawing a price around 40 million and all parties are convinced of the movement, except for the footballer, whom they will still have to convince, a situation that both Alemany and the ‘villain’ coach have to take care of. Unai Emery.
#Barcelona #player #Mateu #Aston #Villa
