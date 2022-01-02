Barça’s list to play today against Mallorca is a drama. The Blaugrana team has 18 casualties and they have had to summon 9 players from the subsidiary to complete it. The Catalan team has had a great outbreak of COVID-19 that has infected 10 players in the squad, which added to the 8 casualties due to injury, leave the team very touched to play with a competitive line-up.
It is true that La Liga has a very strict protocol that must be complied with, but it does not make sense that the matches in which there are so many infected are played, so the match should be postponed. There have been games postponed this season because some South American players were missing who had arrived late from their calls with the national team, now that a team has 18 casualties, measures should be taken that would not only favor Barça, if not the entire competition, well the best it is to compete on equal terms so as not to adulterate the championship.
La Liga and Tebas are clear, the rules say that matches are only postponed when teams have 13 infected players, but they are not taking into account the possible casualties that a team may have also related to injuries and sanctions. I think that the rule should be revised and that there were 13 casualties in total to be able to suspend the game, although taking into account that there are a few hours left for the game, it will not be of any use to FC Barcelona.
In Europe, and in the same Spanish league last season, we have seen unfortunate episodes in which matches have been played with youth players, footballers in other positions and even with less than 11, so as not to lose points. While we are immersed in the pandemic, we must be more flexible, with all the teams and allow the teams to request postponement of the games in these cases.
