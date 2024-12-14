In matter of nightlifethere is no place in the world that beats Spain in variety or venues. In our country there are some of the best bars and clubs where you can enjoy one of the great traditions that characterizes the Spanish: the party. This is also proven by the prestigious ranking The World’s 100 Best Clubswhich each year collects the best nightclubs in the world and, once again, includes in its top 10 to several Spanish women.

Although Ibiza is the city par excellence to enjoy music, crowds and night atmospherethe truth is that there are other large cities in our country where we can find some of the most prestigious venues. It is the case of the city ​​of Barcelonawhere you can enjoy two of the clubs located in the top-10 in the world and where, every day, you can see some of the biggest international stars.

In seventh position on this list is Shoko Barcelonaa place located on the beach in Barceloneta which has been recognized as the best in Barcelona according to the famous list of clubs. The place, which offers its visitors one of the most rewarding immersive experiences in the entire Spanish territory, hides many secrets that have made it a safe destination for tourists seeking beach, sun and party.

This is Shôko, the best nightclub in Barcelona: where it is and type of music

As is the case with many other establishments, Shôko Barcelona hides a double face for those who come daily: in the morning, a luxury restaurant and, at night, a neon lights disco. This mix of gastronomy and nightlife, added to the impressive terrace with sea views and the area chill out which will conquer both diners and partygoers alike, has made this venue one of the most visited in the Catalan capital.









In addition to its impressive location, at the foot of the Barceloneta beach (Passeig Marítim de la Barceloneta, 36), the establishment has also opted to include very typical elements of Barcelona in its premises, including nods to Gaudí’s architecture. A space at the height of multiples VIP guests who have enjoyed their reserved spaces with all kinds of luxuries.

The establishment is also prepared to host performances by some of the most important artists of urban rhythm, such as Bad Bunny, Feid, Ozuna, Rauw Alejandro, Karol G or Young Miko. A long list that is also included in the type of music that is ‘played’ during the nights and that includes all types of genres: from the great commercial successes until hip hop, reggaetton, RnB and afrobeatamong others.

Added to all this is the commitment to safety and against sexual assault and also with him environment. In fact, the nightclub received the environmental sustainability award from Barcelona Turisme a few months ago.

Shôko Barcelona schedule and ticket prices

Shôko Barcelona boasts that it is open every day of the year, so it is possible to enjoy this VIP atmosphere located on the seafront every day of the week. As indicated, the club’s opening hours are usually from 11:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and offers up to seven different types of parties.

Monday – Fucking Monday by Shôko Mondaze

Tuesday – Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Wednesday – Pop That Party

Thursday – Pure Perreo

Friday – Black Dragon

Saturday – Pure Shôko

Sunday – Level Up

The price of tickets to attend any of the parties that the exclusive nightclub, the most cosmopolitan in Barcelona, ​​organizes daily at its premises varies greatly depending on the day of the week and the event you wish to attend. In general, these prices can range from 10 euros What does early entry cost with one drink or 15 euros with two drinks? up to 8,000 euros What does a VIP table for 12 people cost?

On the Catalan nightclub’s website they warn that the tickets to access the establishment are not refundable in any case and neither is the access to minors under 18 years of age.