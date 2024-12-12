Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB) will celebrate 100 years of Metro with activities and open doors usually “not accessible” for users, such as the so-called ‘ghost stations’, train driving simulators, the control center and the old spiral staircase of the Urquinaona station.

The public transportation service has scheduled different activities to celebrate the anniversary between December 30, 2024 and until December 30, 2025, and explained that open days and registrations will be reported through TMB’s social networks.

Passeig de Gràcia Metro station will host the event to inaugurate the centenary on December 30. The president of TMB, Laia Bonet, has said that the program is designed for users, but also for those who are not users, as well as for the more than 4,000 professionals who work so that the Metro works every day.

Another of the scheduled activities, still undated, is an exhibition of restored trains of the 100, 300, 400, 1100 and 3000 seriesand which is expected to be held in the last quarter of 2025. In addition, at the Espai Mercè Sala, located at the Diagonal station on L5, there will be installed a virtual reality exhibition to take an “immersive journey” through the history of the Barcelona Metro.

On the other hand, the Generalitat will organize an exhibition at the Palau Robert on the history of the Metro and how its birth and expansion have contributed to shaping the city and the current metropolitan area.

Within the framework of the activities, a timeclimbwhich will take place at the El Coll / La Teixonera station, the deepest in the network, at 74 meters. Finally, there will be a night race on the subway tracks which will be of a solidarity nature, since the funds raised will be used to fight against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).