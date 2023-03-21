After their victory in the Clásico, FC Barcelona has signed the league title this season. The culé team has dominated it from start to finish based on their good football and their high spirit of competition. This fact not only brings sporting happiness to both the people within the club and the culé fans, but also makes Joan Laporta’s project financially affordable after a summer of enormous investment.
The club’s finances are in full recovery, a fact that is celebrated within the entity, but despite this, it will be very difficult for the culé team to have the necessary arrests to make a very powerful summer transfer market. That is why the club will only sign players that fall within the budget and that make certain areas of the field where they have deficiencies strong, ruling out several of the stars they dream of at least for this summer.
One of those stars is the Frenchman Florian Wirtz, who at the age of 20 is already one of the best players in the entire Bundesliga and who has captivated everyone in Barcelona. Thus, Barcelona has moved its first cards for the possible signing of Florian. But yes, in the contact they have had with the player’s father, they have informed him that signing him this summer will be impossible, so if the player really wants to dress as a culé, he would have to stay another year at Leverkusen and then in 2024 the blaugrana will look for his arrival.
