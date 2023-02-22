La Masía del Barcelona has spent years developing good talent that is eventually distributed throughout Europe. Today, before the irruption of Gavi, Araujo and the same Balde with success within the first team, the club understands that they must continue working hard in the training of talent at home, and that is why within the culé school there are several names to follow that they have outstanding talent.
One of the strong names is that of Ilias Akomach, a winger with a lot of one-on-one who formed within the subsidiary with Rafa Márquez, but who already had minutes in the First Division the previous year with Xavi. The 18-year-old has very outstanding conditions with the ball at his age, however, it seems that his continuity within Barcelona is on a tightrope and in the summer he would make a leap to the Premier League where Leeds United already wait.
Akhomach ends his contract in the summer and only thinks about renewing if he is offered a place in the first team, an impossible scenario due to the club’s finances. That being the case, everything indicates that the Premier League team would close their signing as a free agent at the end of the tournament, but the deal will only become valid once the English club ensures permanence and it is a fait accompli that they will be within the Premier League for the 2023/2024 campaign, a key movement for the signing of Ilias.
