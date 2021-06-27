The Barça team is obliged to cut chips and reduce their spending on salaries, which is why Jordi Alba sounds to leave if he does not accept a substantial decrease in his salary. In addition, there are also several players to offer the Mestalla club to sign their hypothetical substitute, according to Sports world.
José Luís Gayà, Valencia’s 26-year-old left-back with a contract until 2023, has not renewed his bond with the Chés in view of the sporting situation that the club is experiencing since the arrival of Peter Lim and with the possible option of leaving for FC Barcelona . However, this incorporation would only be viable via barters and in the event that Jordi Alba did not continue in the Barça discipline.
Sports world mention that in Valencia they like Carles alena, whom José Bordalás knows of having been transferred to Getafe in the previous year; Martin Braithwaite, a suitable profile to replace a Kévin Gameiro who ends his contract in three days and does not seem to be renewing; or Junior firpo, with offers from AC Milan, Leeds United and West Ham United that would allow to fill the position that the Spanish international would leave. The name of Alex Collado, which happens to have a record with the first team for the coming season, but it seems more complicated that he can leave.
Those from Barcelona have made four additions in recent weeks, with new faces such as Sergio “el Kun” Agüero, Eric García, Emerson Royal or Memphis Depay, with what has to speed up the starts. Joan Laporta assured that there are still incorporations to be made, but it is necessary to get rid of several chips, given that right now the first team has 32 and the LaLiga limit is 25.
Incorporating Gayà would mean having 33 chips, but it remains to give way to several players who could allow them to be within the limit set by LaLiga. Some names are Jordi Alba himself, or others such as Jean-Clair Todibo, Carles Aleñá, Moussa Wagué, Sergi Roberto, Ousmane Dembélé, Júnior Firpo, Martin Braithwaite, Norberto Murara “Neto”, Clément Lenglet, Miralem Pjanic, Philippe Coutinho, Francisco Trincao or Samuel Umtiti.
It is possible that there are even less than those 25 chips, since LaLiga recommends spending a maximum of 70% of the club’s income on salaries and, at the moment, the Catalans reach 110%, according to data from Mundo Deportivo. Lightening with exits and with a new salary reduction will be key to meeting the optimal conditions.
Several on the list have sounded like possible brands, such as Jordi Alba himself and the link with Inter that, according to Fabrizio Romano, is about to see Achraf Hakimi’s march (60 + 10M) to Paris Saint Germain. The Hispano-Moroccan has played on the right side, but we mention it as an important income for a possible signing of L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, not because he can be his substitute. Jordi Alba would improve a demarcation occupied by Ashley Young or Aleksandr Kolarov.
