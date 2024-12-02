He Barcelona Film and Human Rights Festival will project thousands of movies They come from around twenty countries such as Canada, Greece, Egypt, Finland, Ecuador, United States, Kenya, Argentina, Uruguay, Jordan and Xile, in addition to some Spanish and Catalan productions. The 21st edition was above with an alt contingut of criticism and social denunciationand places the focus on “hot topics such as the housing crisis, the precariousness of the public, the business of war and the false ecological transition”, details the director Toni Navarro.

The proposal will project large films and short films of fiction, documentaries and animation projects. Cinema Maldà of Barcelona between December 9 and 13, with four daily sessions that operate with the reverse box office. The festival is tancarà amb el lliurament dels premises als millors films exhibits amb diverse categories. It has now been consolidated as the festival organized by the most ancient civil society in the country for thematic sector.

Some productions will share the presence of the seus directors to the projections, which will mostly participate in the cinefòrums that have been programmed. It is the case of Miguel Fauswhich presents Quiet; either Santiago D. Risco Yo Jaume Domènechboth We saw the fire Yo Laietana, 43. The Cau of the Beast respectively. Also Paul Fauswho has directed Faunaa film that contrasts the life of a young Malat shepherd in the wilds of Barcelona who lived in a laboratory for animal experimentation.

Habitatge, remnants and wars

The consequences of them scraps In the public sphere they focus on some tasks that are projected. For example, Essentials It’s a documentary Raquel Bonell that denounces the privatization process of health services. Oh baby Casa Bloc, rehabilitation of an idea of Patricia Tamayo and Albert Badiwhich explains how the first social housing building in Spain did not serve its initial purpose until 90 years later.

He environmental It is also present at the festival from different perspectives. From a band, Dirty clothes of Felix Zurita de Higes denounces the consequences of the phenomenon of “fast fashion” that implies a mass production model with high environmental costs. From the other side, The Cost Amagat of Pablo Zareceansky Montserrat recull the impacts of the “green transition” from the global north to countries like Xile and Argentina.

The festival has also programmed films denouncing the situation of different victims of war conflicts. TO We saw the fireproduced by Metges sense bordersVitória relates how she will have to escape with her children when her return to Moçambic will be attacked. Yo My brother Ali of Paula Palacios explains an incredible story of friendship starring Ali, a young man who is going to escape from the war to Somalia.

The proposal is also clear of the internal rift that is generated by the insistent ultra-bellicist and totalitarian position of the current israeli government. Projectara Israelism d’Erin Axelman Yo Sam Eilertsenwhich reflects how it is seen the conflict both Palestine through the eyes of two disenchanted young North-Americans, with a film that explains the participation of the linguistic and intellectual prestige Noam Chomsky.