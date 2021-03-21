Griezmann protects the ball against Gorosabel this Sunday at the Reale Arena. VINCENT WEST / Reuters

Barcelona beat Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena and fell four points behind LaLiga leaders Atlético de Madrid. It cost the Barça team to dominate the Remiro area in San Sebastián. From the outset, Koeman’s team guarded the ball, but did not create opportunities. He found, then, the solution in the wings. Alba slipped down the left wing for Griezmann to finish unopposed within a span of the small area. Then Messi changed his routine. Instead of looking, as always, for Alba, the 10 filtered a great pass for Dest, who finished crossed. After going through the changing rooms, everything was Barça’s at the Reale Arena. Dest scored his second goal with the Barça shirt, Messi joined the scoreboard in his 768th game as a Barça player and Dembélé signed his fourth goal in LaLiga. La Real did not want to remain silent. And Barrenetxea drew a great goal not to leave the scoreboard for Real at zero. Messi, in any case, wanted more. After a beautiful collective play, the Argentine sang his 23rd goal in LaLiga.