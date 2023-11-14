The former FC Barcelona footballer, Dani Alves, in an image from 2022. Andre Penner (AP)

The Barcelona Court has agreed to send the footballer Dani Alves to trial, accused of sexually assaulting a young woman at the Sutton nightclub on December 30, 2022. In an order made public this Tuesday, the court confirms the resolution that the instructor issued to the finish the investigation and decree the opening of the trial against the footballer.

After this order, the parties have five business days to present their provisional qualifications, in which they must argue whether Alves should be acquitted or convicted and, in this case, what penalty they consider should be applied.

The Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution will request eight years in prison for the former Brazilian soccer player, while his defense will argue that the relations were consensual and will request acquittal, according to the newspaper. The vanguard.

The judge of the 15th Investigative Court of Barcelona prosecuted the footballer on July 31, concluding that there was sufficient evidence to send him to trial for the crime of sexual assault with carnal access to a 23-year-old girl. The judge imposed a bail of 150,000 euros to cover possible compensation to the victim.

Alves has been in provisional prison since January 20 and, since then, his defense has requested on several occasions that he be released, something that both the instructor and the Barcelona Court have rejected. On the last occasion that the Court ruled on the measure, in June, the judges concluded that none of the maneuvers that the former Barça player had promoted (a new statement, the analysis of the security cameras, the registration of his children) They served to set him free. In fact, according to the order that kept him in prison, the evidence collected by the Mossos d’Esquadra, especially the fingerprints found in the toilets of the VIP area, “not only do they not distort, but rather confirm” the victim’s story. .