The presenter Roberto Leal, in a promotional image of the program ‘Pasapalabra’. antenna 3

The Court of Barcelona has condemned the Atresmedia group to stop broadcasting the donut of Pass word. The court also obliges the group, owner of Antena 3 —the television channel that broadcasts the program— to pay compensation of 50,000 euros to the plaintiffs for the damage caused and obliges it to publicize the resolution. The sentence still admits an appeal before the Supreme Court and Atresmedia sources confirm that they plan to appeal in a process that they expect to take two or three years. The chain ensures that the contest will continue to be broadcast with the donut included until there is a final resolution. The court ruling comes after the Dutch company MC&F, which claimed for itself the property rights of the donutfiled a lawsuit against Atresmedia in which he accused the company of infringing his intellectual property rights on the final test of Pass word.

More information

Atresmedia claimed that the ownership of the copyright on the donut It had been resolved in a final judgment of the Madrid Court of September 2016, confirmed by the Supreme Court in September 2019. In other words, justice had twice sided with Antena 3 in the dispute it had with the company Dutch MC&F. the donut is the section of the program Pass word that contains the moment of maximum emotion: a test in which the two finalists must guess, based on a definition, a word for each letter of the alphabet.

Now, however, the 15th section of the Barcelona Court understands that the issue of the intellectual property rights of the donut it had not been definitively resolved by the previous sentences. The court concludes in its resolution that the creators of the donut were Reto Luigi Pianta and René Mauricio Loeb, who gave up their rights to MC&F. The resolution considers that MC&F licensed the Italian company Einstein in 1998 to include the donut in the contest Passaparolacreated on the basis of ITV’s license to Einstein for a second game, known as The Alphabet Game.

According to the sentence, the donut It is, in itself, an original creation of its authors, Reto Luigi Pianta and René Mauricio Loeb, protected by the Intellectual Property Law, whose rights correspond to MC&F. Consequently, the ruling affirms, the exploitation of said work by Atresmedia, with an ITV license, constitutes an infringement of these rights. For this reason, the Provincial Court of Barcelona, ​​a section 15 court, condemns Atresmedia to cease broadcasting the program with the donutto indemnify the plaintiff for the damages caused and to publicize this resolution.

Court battles over Pass word they are almost as epic as those of their contestants. In October 2019, a dispute was closed that had been dancing for nine years in court. The Supreme forced Telecinco to cancel the contest after confirming that it admitted the demand of the British producer ITV for the rights to broadcast the program. The ruling also established the payment of compensation by Mediaset España, but did not assess whether that specific test could be protected, autonomously, by intellectual property.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.