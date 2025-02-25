



The final result sat like a jug of cold water in the Barcelona wardrobe, which a few minutes from the end of the game thought of a win that would virtually sentenced the tie. Pedri González He was self -critical because of the way the Catalan team was traced. «It is the worst result when you get 4-2. It already happened to us in the League. We repeat it again. You have to take care of those things. These are things that we have to learn, ”lamented the Canary, who saw similarities to the league party in which also Sorloth He scored the last Madrid goal (already the dessert of victory) on the horn.

Nevertheless, Pedri He made it clear that the game made by his team had been very good and rejected the theory that everything had been crowded after his replacement: «I think that against Atlético we have made a great game. Today we start with a hard stick to fit two goals soon, but I stay with how the team has reacted. When we get ahead you have to be more calm and play. I feel important but I prefer that the team win and talk about the team, ”he said before being optimistic for the return in the Metropolitan:” We are going to go for all. Full trust in the team. It will be a difficult game there but we are going to all, that sure ».

News in development