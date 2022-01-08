That Barcelona golee in Primera Iberdrola has become the norm. Neither the numerous casualties (Mapi, Alexia, Jenni or Mariona were missing), nor the return of the holidays … this Barcelona is at another level. As 2021 ended, 2022 began, being a perfect soccer machine. And so, with a good game and a lot of punch, he ended up beating a Granadilla who stood up and was even able to get ahead on the scoreboard. But not for those. Pisco in his own door opened the can and Giráldez’s men ended up killing with spaces and an overwhelming superiority. Full of victories so far this season and the league title practically in your pocket …

And that the Granadilla did not start badly. The Tenerife women had more than one chance, but between Sandra Paños and the lack of aim they left those of Fran Díaz without a prize. And, in the first half box, a poor clearance by Pisco ended up getting the ball into his own goal. The home set had not been recomposed when Hansen culminated a great play by Patri Guijarro, who acted as an interior and made a spectacular game. With 0-2 another bad news for Giráldez who sees how the players accumulate in the infirmary. It was Aitana who withdrew with discomfort to admit Pina.

The second half started with a goal. Rolfö saw the goal again after an assist from Pina. Granadilla had to take a step forward if they wanted to have options and there the Catalans killed. First Martens with a double, then Patri Guijarro put the icing on his great encounter with the sixth and to end the Oshoala party, Returning from injury, he achieved his goal at the edge of the end. This Barcelona does not take its foot off the gas and wants, this year, to finish the season with full victories. Of course, Primera Iberdrola is on its way …

Villarreal takes air and Sevilla wins in extremis

Villarreal achieved a very important victory against the other recently promoted, Alavés, and comes out of last place, although not from relegation. The women from Castellón have finally caught the air in the category and added three gold points. Sheila Guijarro opened the scoring in the first penalty half and Teresa Morató scored the second already in 56 ‘. Lice Chamorro cut distances, but Morató made the third and final that leaves the Castellón with eight points.

Sevilla also won in Madrid. The Sevillans used the great work of Sullastres under sticks, who saved a penalty, and the aim of Otermín, who did score his maximum penalty and Eli del Estal who in the last minutes took advantage of an error by Ulloa to give victory to the sevillistas after the Libran draw after a pass from Vicky López. Those of Cristian Toro overtake the Madrilenians in the standings.