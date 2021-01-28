Not 48 hours after defeating the Zenith of Saint Petersburg at the Palau, the Barça will be measured today at Olympiacos in Athens. A game and a complicated scenario always, but they come at a good time for Barça and a regular one for the Greeks: the Catalans are the leaders of the competition, they have five consecutive victories and are surely in the best moment of the season. Olympiacos, led by Bartzokas, has three consecutive defeats in Europe with a balance of half a table (11-11).

The Barça expedition started without Claver, still on leave, but also without Abrines. The player, who missed the match against Acunsa GBC but he had minutes against Zenit, he did not travel to Athens due to physical discomfort. Specifically, some discomfort in the hamstrings of his left leg that should not go beyond this meeting. Those who will be in Piraeus are the players who have endured the team during a period with numerous casualties: Calathes and Higgins. Both have already played several games at a high level and are being key in this streak of Barça victories. Davies, already back, was decisive against Zenit and today you can expect more from Mirotic: he did not have his best night against the Russians.

Despite the bad moment of the Greeks in Barcelona, ​​they do not forget that they were able to win at the Palau, so Jasikevicius has asked his team for maximum intensity for this match: “We have to be very competitive. They scored 96 points at home. In this situation if you are competitive, in the next game against the same team, you have to respond.” In addition, he recalled that “we have a long bench” which must be an advantage for a team that has had a very limited rest.