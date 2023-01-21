Continue with the winning inertia. That is the objective that Barcelona will have this Sunday when they jump to the Camp Nou. Xavi’s team faces Getafe in a match that can serve to endorse the good feelings shown at the start of the year and also to put pressure on a Real Madrid team that plays immediately after against Athletic in San Mamés. The culés will have to do it with a plague of absences in attack, including Lewandowski, still suspended after his expulsion against Osasuna last year, but the emotional reinforcement of presenting the Spanish Super Cup to his fans.

“Getafe is a team that works well on the defensive line, which is usually five. It is a difficult team, which will work in the low and medium block, so it can choke. Let’s hope to win the three points, which are very important, “said Xavi at the press conference prior to his team’s match against Getafe. The Tarrasa coach knows the importance of continuing with the good dynamics of recent games and of getting three points that could serve to open a gap in the standings.

A new triumph would also put the finishing touch to fifteen round days for the culés after achieving three capital points against Atlético in the Metropolitan, winning the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid and passing the Copa del Rey phase against Ceuta , all this far from a Camp Nou that hopes that, now, this will be the definitive takeoff for the new project. With this intention, the stands will be populated for a match that could mean a dose of extra pressure for a faltering Real Madrid and that shortly after visits one of the most complicated stadiums in the category, La Catedral.

To get the three points, Xavi will have to overcome the plague of absences that plagues the attack front. The aforementioned Lewandowski and Ferran Torres will not be there, both sanctioned, and Memphis Depay will not be there either after signing for Atlétkico. All these casualties will condition an eleven in which Ansu Fati could act as a false nine and in which Xavi could repeat the formula with four players in the midfield to bring on Busquets, Pedri, Gavi and De Jong, all substitutes in the Cup , and bet on Dembélé to the detriment of Raphinha, who would expect to have minutes in the second half.

a rival in need



Opposite will be a rival who does not arrive well at the appointment, but who travels to Barcelona with the aim of giving a coup de effect in an irregular season. Quique Sánchez Flores’ men come from linking two consecutive defeats against Sevilla and Espanyol, they are fifteenth in the standings and need three points to allow them to get out of a red zone that is getting closer and closer. Winning would relieve a team that “has never reached its best moment” and that is experiencing a “complicated” situation in the League, as the azulón coach acknowledged.

To do this, Quique Sánchez Flores will be able to count on all his players except Mauro Arambarri, who is already in the last phase of recovery after an ankle injury that has kept him out since October, and Munir, who is a doubt until the last minute for muscle problems. They are the only absences in a team that could go out at the Camp Nou with five players in defense as they already did against Real Madrid and in which Enes Ünal and Borja Mayoral will be the big counter-attack threats.