Barça wants to take advantage of the emotional impulse of its epic qualification for the final of the Copa del Rey to present its definitive candidacy for the league title. This Saturday he visits Osasuna on a day that could be propitious, because Atlético and Real Madrid face off Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitano. The mattress team leads with 58 points, five more than Barça and Whites, who have 53 and one more game. Ronald Koeman is clear about his two wishes: to win his game and for the leader to lose, because now he is very far away, even if this entails a triumph for the eternal rival, Madrid.

“It is a very important game because we know that on Sunday there is an Atlético-Real Madrid in which one of the two is going to lose points, perhaps both if they draw. It is essential to win against strong rival at home as Osasuna. We need to be prepared. The first is our party. We must not forget that we have to win and then the most important thing is that the team that is at the top loses points, “explained the Dutch coach. Koeman warned about the good moment of the Navarrese team and recalled that Barça already had other moments in which they could equal the classification and did not, such as the 1-1 day against Cádiz hours after the depressing 1-4 against PSG . Now the sensations are different because the team has come from a 2-0 victory over Sevilla in the extra time of the second leg of the Cup semifinal (3-0).

Barça has not lost for fifteen days, with twelve wins and three draws, but he came from so far back that it is only worth adding three at a time against an Osasuna that is going through its best moment of the season. From being in the relegation zone he has gone on to breathe with three wins in his last four games. In El Sadar, in this 2021, Real Madrid did not go from 0-0. And the Navarrese team already knows what it is to win against Barça and take them away from the title, as they did at the end of the last League, winning 1-2 at the Camp Nou. In the first round they beat Barça 4-0 with goals from Braithwaite, Griezmann, Coutinho and Messi. That day the ’10’ paid tribute to the late Maradona with a special shirt and saw a yellow one for which he is now in danger; takes four, to one of the penalty, like Frenkie de Jong.

Koeman will have to rebuild the defense again due to the new injury on the knee of the Cup hero, Pique, who will be between two and three weeks off. It remains to be seen if the absence of the central defender leads to a change in the system and a return to 4-3-3 from 3-5-2, which has given such a good result in the two games in a row against Sevilla, since Araujo, the other central defender Right-handed, he is still out, like the already usual Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto and Coutinho.

He could also do some rotation after the physical beating of the comeback. Pedri and Dembélé they could rest. It is not that Barça wants to reserve players in search of the comeback in Paris on Wednesday, because the 1-4 leaves very few options, but there is the will to give a good image in the Parc des Princes. “There are eight players who have played more than anyone in Europe. What the team is doing is incredible and hopefully in the end we can say that we have done well and won titles, “said Koeman. Midfielder Ilaix Moriba, 18, repeats on the list. Jagoba Arrasate, meanwhile, will not be able to count on the injured Iñigo Pérez, Avila, Roncaglia and goalkeeper Rubén in Osasuna. It is a doubt Brasanac after being isolated by covid-19.