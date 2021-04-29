Barça is looking for an “unexpected” leadership, as Ronald Koeman acknowledges, in a postponed league match against Granada at the Camp Nou. If the Barça team wins they will be in the lead with 74 points, one more than Atlético (73) and ahead of Real Madrid (71) and Sevilla (70), five days before finishing the championship and with 15 points at stake. Tying, he would continue to depend, with 72 points, on himself because a passionate Barça-Atlético is missing. And losing, with the current 71 points, waiting for that pulse that registered a 1-0 in the Wanda in the first round, it would be in the hands of Real Madrid, which has won the particular ‘goal average’ (1-3 at Camp Nou and 2-1 at Valdebebas).

After many days being 10 points behind the leader, even more although with postponed games, few at Barça expected to qualify for the title in the decisive stretch of the League. In the best of cases there was the illusion of lengthening the mathematical options as much as possible coming from behind in case the flute sounded, as happened to Koeman himself as a player for Johan Cruyff’s Barça with those three leagues won in the early nineties in the last game thanks to his own victories and the punctures of the rival, such as the two defeats of Real Madrid in Tenerife and the penalty missed by Djukic at Deportivo-Valencia (0-0). However, already put, it is better to go ahead, as the Dutch coach admits, aware that those episodes of sudden luck are difficult to repeat.

Of course, before Barça-Granada he does not want to accept the role of favorite. «The favorite is always the team that goes first and we are not the first“Said the technician. It is understood that he will have no problem assuming that pressure if his team wins all three points this Thursday. What is clear is that «the champion will have to win many games, perhaps all». Koeman conveyed faith in his players. “I see them concentrated, I don’t think they think that the job is done when we still haven’t beaten Granada. There are experienced footballers who transmit security to their younger teammates, “he remarked.

Pending accounts



Granada has already lost twice to Barça this year, both at Nuevo Los Cármenes: 0-4 in January in the League with two goals from Messi and two from Griezmann and 3-5 in the Cup in February with another double from the French. , two goals from Alba and one from De Jong. That day there was A lot of tension Because the Andalusian team was already celebrating the move to the semifinals when they won 2-0 in the 88th minute, but Barça took the game to extra time in a miraculous way, imposing on it with a euphoria that was not well fitted by the local bench. Soldier insulted Koeman and the referee expelled a member of the technical staff of each team. There are accounts to be adjusted.

Barça will visit Valencia on Sunday in another pulse of maximum risk, but Koeman will do few rotations against Granada and will not reserve his four penalties: Messi, De Jong, Griezman and Mingueza. The only discarded are the injured Ansu Fati and Coutinho.

The Granada has lost in his 24 visits to the Camp Nou in the League and outside their stadium they have only won one of the last ten trips, with seven defeats and two draws. He has accused the fact of competing in the League, with a meritorious eighth place, the Cup, up to the quarters, and the Europa League, also up to the quarters, when he fell to Manchester United after eliminating Naples. Diego Martínez’s miracle remains and the mission at Camp Nou will be more difficult without the sanctioned Puertas and Montoro or the injured Rui Silva, Domingos Duarte, Carlos Neva, Luis Milla and Robert Kenedy.