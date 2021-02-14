There was no revenge for Real Madrid of the controversial final lost to Barça two years ago on the same stage, because the Barça team overwhelmed their eternal rival in the first half to win the 26th Cup in their history, the third in a row they have won at white set at the WiZink Center. This time Barcelona started as the main favorite to win the title, at a higher level than a Madrid affected by injuries and physical and psychological fatigue, and the Catalans, who were on the edge of the abyss in the quarterfinals, fulfilled the forecasts to confirm their condition of black beast of the whites and prolong the curse that haunts the host in the Cup.

Barça dethroned the champion with undeniable authority, who could only resort to pride in the second half after being beaten up in the first 20 minutes. For the Catalan team it is the sixth Cup that has been awarded in the last twelve editions, while that of Pablo Laso, who aspired to a seventh trophy of the KO tournament in the decade, once again surrendered to an opponent on this much superior occasion. A powerful Barcelona that dominated Real Madrid in all facets and left the unbalanced fight for the title sentenced with an exhibition in the initial period (31-52), in which he took his hated enemy off the track, disarmed in defense and misguided as ever in the shot, unable to stop the Barça gale, thus opening wide the door to the first title of Sarunas Jasikevicius and Nikola Mirotic with Barça.

The two colossi of Spanish basketball have shared the last twelve titles in this competition, but with three of them in four years, Barça has already equaled Madrid in this hegemonic era that began in 2010 and seems to have no end, despite the fact that a surprise can never be ruled out. Unicaja was about to give it to the flaming champion in the first round, but once Barça triumphed in extra time and later knocked Baskonia down thanks to their defense, Mirotic and Cory Higgins (MVP of this Cup), it was already thrown to face and beat Real Madrid.

73

Real Madrid Llull (8), Causeur (5), Deck (9), Abalde (15) and Thompkins (8) -initial quintet-. Tyus (-), Laprovittola (-), Reyes (2), Alocen (9), Garuba (-), Carroll (-) and Tavares (17). 88

Barcelona Calathes (12), Higgins (20), Hanga (3), Pustovyi (2) and Mirotic (12) -the starting quintet-. Davies (10), Westermann (-), Bolmaro (-), Smits (13), Oriola (2), Abrines (8) and Kuric (6). partial: 11-20, 20-32, 19-17 and 29-19. referees: Hierrezuelo, Peruga and Conde. incidents: 2021 Copa del Rey final, played at the WiZink Center in Madrid behind closed doors.

In case the defending champion did not have enough with the absences with which he arrived at the appointment, he found himself before the final with the loss of Rudy Fernández due to his back discomfort. One more blow for a team already too exhausted that could not compete in the first half in which it was mercilessly devastated by a voracious Barça of enormous physical potential, insurmountable in defense and devastating in attack, very comfortable in that first half to destroy the eternal rival. Before the break, Barça had twice the success in shots of two (66% compared to 33%) and almost triple in long-distance shots (45% against 16% of the whites). Only two triples out of twelve attempts were then achieved by Real Madrid and, during his lousy first half, he also had up to seven losses and added only four assists. It was a ghostly performance by the Madridistas against an unbridled adversary.

Barça, with a lot of scoring production from its tall men (ten points from Mirotic, another ten from Davies and nine from the ‘covered’ Smits at halftime), and with the unstoppable Higgins warming up his wrist, also dominated in the fight for the rebound and gave a recital before a puzzled and denied Madrid at the launch. Only Tavares and Alocén were saved from the general offensive nonsense of the whites. The culé team also gave a review of the whites in the first quarter in the fight for the rebound (3-9), although in the end that statistic ended at 33-40 due to the Madrid character in a second half in which the Catalans also they were much thicker in front of the basket. However, they cooled the duel when necessary and knew how to manage with intelligence and courage, from the hands of Calathes and Higgins, the tremendous advantage they had acquired.

It became 24, with 31-55. Only Madrid could reduce it, as very close to -11, on two occasions, thanks to Abalde, but Higgins always appeared there to stop the small hemorrhage and also Abrines, who has signed an immaculate Cup from the outside, with a full of eight triples without failure. For Madrid that is one of their great weapons, but they crashed with seven out of 28 in the final.