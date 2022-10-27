Barça and Juventus, two of the three promoters of the embryonic Superliga classista, show more and more their dream reasons. Economic, of course, but also sports, because they need to earn a status in a foreign ministry that they do not deserve today when everything is limited to football, that pure football that, on occasions, rebels against the nomenclature and its stardom. The two clubs need to shield in the palace what they are now unable to guarantee on the field.

Cursed and amnesiac as it is, football doesn’t always understand castes, so with several plebeian rivals in the middle, it’s possible that some aristocrat falls from the European Cup and ends up in the catacombs of the Europa League, nothing to do with the sparkling celebrity world. Barça, that Barça unable against Bayern to finish off on goal for the third time in thirteen months —as before against Bayern and Benfica themselves—, is now condemned to a suburban tournament. A transit in which rivals abound from whom he precisely intended to flee with an à la carte Super League, without relegation, initially a closed room only for supposed lordships. It is worse for Vecchia Signora, who must play for a place in the populacher Europa League with Maccabi Haifa, her executioner in Israel. This Barça that Joan Laporta promoted back with a giant sheet against the Bernabéu has fared better than the whole of the Agnelli family: at least they thrashed Viktoria Plzen, their only win so far in this Champions League. An unknown Champions for Lewandowski, his standard bearer. For the Pole, three defeats in five games, as many as he recorded at Bayern in 43 games. Only Real Madrid, the main patrician of the Super League, is currently subject to a watchtower from which to claim a tournament circumscribed to European royalty. Especially when he sees in Barça and Juventus a danger that cannot be ruled out when it comes to bloody football.

The Barça hit, Atlético’s blunder and Sevilla’s skid can be framed as individual phenomena. Faced with those who point to a downturn in the League after the departure of Cristiano and Messi, it must be stressed that Real has been champion of champions without CR. And Barça, with Messi as a troubadour, stayed dry in Europe for six consecutive years, some of them horrifying. This League is the same League that last season not only gave shelter to the European champion and martyr of the brilliant Premier (Madrid melted down Chelsea, City and Liverpool). United went to the gutter against Atlético, which City miraculously resisted. By the way, just six months ago Villarreal took down the royal Bayern that crushes, crushes and crushes that Barça that a week ago thrashed said Villarreal. Football and its winds.

The penalty missed by Carrasco. Jaime Villanueva

The problems of Barça, Atlético and Sevilla are limited to Barça, Atlético and Sevilla. All three have been beaten by football, the seventh in Calcium (Inter), the third in the Belgian League (Bruges), the 15th in the Bundesliga (Bayer Leverkusen) and the eighth in the squalid Danish league ( Copenhagen). The Spaniards, three fallen in the first round for the first time in the history of the Champions League, have lacked competitive bone. To an overvalued Barça with its summery neon levers, to an Atlético more cholista in vocation than real and to a Sevilla that sold as well as ever but bought worse than ever.

If Atlético joins, which has not yet been able to guarantee a place in the Europa League, Spain will have five representatives in the European cup on Thursdays. A League that distracts from the beauty of the domestic League, with heavy trips on Thursdays and just a few hours for the Sunday restart. A scourge for the visionary Barça of the divine Super League, as resigned to Bayern as he was sheltered by a cheering crowd with fewer expectations than his ancestors. An escape route for the disappointed Metropolitan and Nervión, who at least know what it means to rise to the top of the Europa League and whose avidity was never to stir up elitist games. Today it is your turn to accept your reality. Like Barça, although he resists and invokes like never before a Super League of plutocrats to keep him safe from these shocks. Why not assume that the unparalleled charm of football is that there are cases like those of this Barça or this Juventus, or those of the Sheriff, Shakhtar, Maccabi Haifa…? That is the football of the people.

