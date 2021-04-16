The most decisive moment of the season for Barça arrives, which begins a very intense period in the calendar. A stage in which the Catalans will face a competition rhythm of one match every three or four days, with an eye on up to three fronts (League, Cup and Champions). After the national team break these weeks ago, the first match of this marathon will arrive today against Deportivo on matchday 26 of the Primera Iberdrola.

This league duel will be followed by another league match on Tuesday (3pm) against Granadilla Tenerife. Several days later, that same weekend, it will be the turn of the Champions League, with the semifinals first leg against Olympique Lyon or PSG. Both French teams meet this Sunday (14:00) to determine who will be Barça’s next rival. The Catalan squad will not slow down after the European competition, with league matches, including the Clásico against Atlético, the return of the Champions League and the Cup. The cup commitment will arrive on May 5 against Sevilla in the tie that corresponds to the quarterfinals of the Cup.

This long-distance race will start today with a Barça-Depor, in which it will be the second game with an audience at the Johan Cruyff. The culé fans once again sold out the 1,000 tickets, capacity reduced by the pandemic, which the club put up for sale. Nobody wants to miss a new match for the Barça team, that has the League tied (advantage of 12 points and three games less compared to its rivals) and looks at the Champions League and the Cup with the dream of winning the treble.

El Deportivo, bottom of First



Barça will not have it easy against Deportivo. The Galicians have so much at stake that they will not be able to stop to think about the level of their rival, that adds up to full of victories (22) in the League. Those of Manu Sánchez want to get oil from a game that a priori, in the cabals or accounts that are usually done at the beginning of the season, did not count. It will be difficult to scratch something in the Barça temple, but not impossible.

It would even be said that for the blue and white box it is more likely than for others in recent history, after its great display last season in the Cup. Deportivo, the team that most resisted against Barça in the culé temple, held out until the 120th minute of the Cup qualifying round, which ended up succumbing to Lluís Cortés’s (1 -0). Much has changed since then for the blue and white squad, who has gone from being a revelation in the league to being bottom, with a very complicated situation.

If we look at the closest precedent in the Primera Iberdrola, the result leaves us 1-6 for Barça, who want to continue drawing some dream figures in Spanish women’s football. Although for this he will not be able to count this weekend on Asisat Oshoala, operated on one foot, and Patri Guijarro, injured in the concentration with the Spanish National Team.

Day 26 of the Primera Iberdrola

Today

Espanyol-Rayo V. (Let’s go) – 11:00

Eibar-Athletic – 11:00

Barça-Deportivo (TDP) – 12:00

Granadilla-Santa Teresa – 12:00

Real S.-Logroño (LaLiga TV) – 12:45

Raise-Sp. Huelva (GOL TV) – 14:00

Valencia-Madrid CFF – 17:00

Tomorrow

Sevilla-Atlético (Gol TV) – 11:30

Real Madrid-Betis (RM TV) – 12:00