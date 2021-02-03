What is football. Go from hero to villain in seconds. Aarón Escandell had kept Granada alive for 87 minutes, but in 88 ‘he’ swallowed ‘Griezmann’s center that had hit the post and gave Barça wings for the comeback. In extra time, the goalkeeper supported his team, who dreamed of penalties, but failed to catch a shot from Messi and allowed De Jong to scrape the ball to score 3-4, the finishing touch for Granada. Relief for Barcelona, ​​a Cup semi-finalist for the tenth time in the last eleven seasons.

There is no short path to the titles at this Barça, nor is there a quiet game. Koeman often complains about individual mistakes and he is right; too many times that his Barcelona has not won because of improper mistakes of a candidate for the titles. In Los Cármenes, up to three that did not cost him the elimination of a miracle. And it is that, for the second time in three qualifying rounds, the Barcelona team needed extra time to qualify.

However, Barcelona had starred in a brilliant start to the game, bottling Granada with brilliant football. Although, as almost always, he was not able to certify his dominance with goals. Then came the defensive oversights and the tie was on the edge of the abyss.

Pomegranate Aarón, Víctor Díaz (Foulquier, min. 46), Duarte, Germán, Carlos Neva, Eteki (Nehuen Pérez, min. 106), Montoro, Puertas (Vallejo, min. 79), Soro (Fede Vico, min. 58), Kenedy (Machís, min. 46) and Soldado (Luis Suárez, min. 65). 5

Barcelona Ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto (Dest, min. 57), Araujo, Umtiti (Dembélé, min. 63), Jordi Alba, De Jong, Busquets (Riqui Puig, min. 76), Pedri (Lenglet, min. 105), Trincao (Braithwaite, min. 63), Messi and Griezmann. goals: 1-0: min. 33, Kenedy. 2-0: min. 47, Soldier. 2-1: min. 88, Aaron, in own door. 2-2: min. 92, Jordi Alba. 2-3: min. 100, Griezmann. 3-3: min. 103, Fede Vico, from a penalty. 3-4: min. 108, De Jong. 3-5: min. 113, Jordi Alba. referee: Sánchez Martínez (Murciano). Yellow cards to Eteki, Messi, Germán, Montoro, Jordi Alba and Vallejo, and direct red cards to an assistant from Granada and another from Barcelona. incidents: Quarterfinal match of the Copa del Rey 2020-2021, played at Nuevo Los Cármenes, behind closed doors.

The name of Umtiti ended the match marked in red. He appeared in the photo of 1-0 and 2-0. Just after half an hour, he gave Soro a ball that he should have sent to the rival field with a kick and the Granada attacker, grateful, put the low center to Kenedy so that he only had to push it. Later, as soon as the second half began, he lost his vigilance over Soldier and when he wanted to run after him, the ‘9’ was already facing and defining against Ter Stegen.

Before the local goals, and also after, Barcelona crashed with Aaron. The Granada goalkeeper took a foul from Messi, a volley from Trincao, a left-footed shot against the Argentine, even a Chilean against Griezmann prior to his first error. The posts, to make matters worse for Barça, also lined up with Aaron up to three times.

Griezmann’s 2-1 with the collaboration of the rojiblanco goal spurred Barcelona, ​​which was already attacking with an open grave. So much so that after Jordi Alba scored the equalizer in 92 ‘, assisted by the Frenchman, the back door was left open to the counterattack by Luis Suárez, who forgave just before extra time in the heads up.

In the half hour of overtime, Griezmann excelled again. His partnership with Jordi Alba was especially productive, because between the two they made the 2-3, to the center of the side and header from the forward, and already in the second part of the extension the 3-5, to volley the ’18’ and assist magic with the outside of the ‘7’. In between, another gross error in defense. This time from Dest, who committed a penalty by pushing Neva in the back. Fede hit from eleven meters.

Barça escaped alive from its own madness in Granada. He played with fire for too many minutes and did not burn thanks to Griezmann, an emergency ‘fireman’ the same night that Di María assured that “there are many possibilities” that Messi will end up playing for PSG.