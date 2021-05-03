Barça lost their European crown in Croatia after falling to Sporting de Portugal, who came back in a spectacular way from 2-0 to achieve his second Champions League after that of 2019. The reigning champion had 25 sublime minutes, controlling the game at all times and dominating a Sporting that, like against Movistar in the semifinals, once again made it clear that intensity is difficult to beat them. For Barça it was their second Champions League final in 204 days. He had in his hand the historical fact of winning two in the same season, after that of the previous season was played in October. Things of the pandemic. It was not like that, and it is that Sporting devoured Andreu Plaza’s team in the final fifteen minutes, the decisive ones.

Barça’s outing on the track was unbeatable. They had faced the Verdiblancos twice, and both times they triumphed. This time, they had the game face to face from minute one: Marcenio, after anticipating on his own court, stole and decisively against Guitta. “It will be very important whoever scores first,” Plaza said in the previous one, and that is because Sporting is very difficult to play at a disadvantage on the scoreboard. The Portuguese reacted with timid approaches, led by Merlim, but without generating danger on Dídac’s goal. What’s more, Barça was the one who forgave, especially Esquerdinha, who ran into wood twice. Luck did not smile at the Brazilian. It was his compatriot, Ximbinha, who scored the second after a great counter, one of the great weapons of Barça, assisted by Daniel. At the break, the Catalans left with the feeling of having forgiven, despite going 2-0.

Sporting, celebrating the Champions League on the track in Zadar (Croatia)

UEFA FUTSAL



The first minutes after the break would be key. Ferrao was annulled by Erick, who made an iron mark on Chapecó’s who even made a possible penalty. In the second half, the ball was more on the court of Barça, which waited against or with the balls from Didac to Ferrao, one of the club’s main game systems in recent years. Adolfo had the pot, but the wood again prevented the goal … and then came the hecatomb. Zicky, a 19-year-old center who has already done a lot of damage to Movistar, scored on an empty goal after a series of rejections. The goal raised doubts for a Barça that, when they wanted to react, had already lost their advantage: Erick tied with a header after a throw-in. The defense was not successful and thirteen minutes remained. Dídac saved the third in a miraculous way and Andreu Plaza did not wait any longer to request the time-out.

“Difficult moments are when you have to be calmer”, the coach said to his players, but another blow was about to arrive. Zicky caused a new free kick, Taynan fired a ball that slipped between Didac and Daniel and, after hitting the post, Joao Matos scored the third. In five minutes, Sporting had turned a European Cup final around. At Barça, despite being a world, they began to see looks at the ground, with discouragement. Five from the end, Daniel came out of goalkeeper-player, and shortly after Sporting scored the fourth. Erick shot from afar, his ball crashed into the post … and the rebound was picked up by Pauleta. Ferrao scored to cut differences and Esquerdinha, Barça’s most active in the game of five for four, stroked the tie, but the Champions League went to Portugal. Third final lost by Barça in 36 days (two against Movistar in the Spanish Cup and Super Cup and this one against Sporting) and in all of them he had a common denominator: he started winning. In this way, the two teams that compete for the League title will go to the Champions League next year.