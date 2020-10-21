Barça returned to the Champions League recovering sensations and recharging batteries after the Getafe puncture and waiting for Madrid with a boost of morale after defeating Ferencvaros 5-1. Against a rival who wasted his good start, or rather, the bad staging of the premises and that as soon as the first fit, he was dismantled as Barcelona grew and ended the game with a smile.

Koeman promised a strong team and delivered. For the Dutchman, the game was very important. He came from losing in Getafe, it meant his debut in the Champions League after the Lisbon beating and had to serve to recharge his batteries for the duel against Madrid. Busquets stayed on the bench to rest and that’s how Pjanic made his debut as a starter and Griezmann didn’t start either.

With the French the question remains whether it was a break or a wake-up call. Trincao took his place and discovered the right wing for Barcelona. A path very little traveled by the Blaugrana so far this season. The Portuguese faced, opened the field and caused more danger in 45 minutes than the French in five games. Griezmann’s ownership is seriously compromised.

But despite the staging full of names of tronío, Barça had a hard time starting and could perfectly take a scare from the beginning. The Barcelona fans started the match very thick, slow and with a lack of rhythm. Quite the opposite of the Hungarians, who every time they stole the ball they looked for Nguen, who in 20 minutes scored a counterattack goal by the squad that the referee annulled for offside and assisted in another against Isael to shoot at the cross-piece. Until that moment, the only news from Barça in attack were two free-kick shots from Messi, one in the hands of the goalkeeper and another very high, and a series of corner kicks (three in the first seven minutes of the game) that were wasted as usual in the culé team.

It was Messi who marked a before and after in the game, the one who unblocked the duel with a career of him alone against the world in which he dribbled a couple of rivals and when he entered the area he was knocked down with a clear penalty that he himself transformed.

From there, the game was another. Ferencvaros was aware that the opportunity to hit first had escaped them and the Barça players began to carburet. Trincao dared to challenge his side, Pjanic, who began to fuel up and even De Jong improved his last performances by assisting Ansu just before half-time to score 2-0, his fourth goal so far this season. Minutes earlier, Dibusz, the visiting goalkeeper, had frustrated another great shot from the young Barcelona player after a good move from Trincao.

With the lesson learned from the first half, Barça started the second more attentive half, with Trincao already totally loose and looking for goal. And it took him only seven minutes to find her after a fabulous assist from Ansu de espuela to Coutinho. A great goal, which ensured the game and seemed to open the door to give breaks for the Clásico on Saturday.

At game time, Sergi Roberto, who had a blow, Ansu Fati and Trincao went to rest to give minutes to Junior Firpo, Pedri and Dembélé.

And just when everything seemed under control, Nguen took advantage of a lost ball by Pjanic to challenge Piqué, who gave him a penalty and finally saw the red one. Kharatin transformed the penalty and Barça had 20 minutes left in inferiority and, what is worse, knowing that Piqué will not be able to play against Juventus in a week.

To ensure the match, Koeman brought Araujo and Busquets in when he saw that the rival was encouraged by the numerical superiority. Koeman’s bet went well, who weathered the storm and Dembélé even appeared to serve Pedri his first goal as a Blaugrana, score the fifth and end the game again with a smile.

Changes Junior Firpo (61 ‘, Sergi Roberto), Pedri (62 ‘, Ansu Fati), Ousmane Dembélé (62 ‘, Trincão), Somalia (62 ‘, Aissa Laidouni), Marcel heister (62 ‘, Eldar Civc), Ronald Araújo (70 ‘, Coutinho), Franck boli (70 ‘, Tokmac Nguen), Mak (70 ‘, Zubkov), Busquets (75 ‘, Pjanić), Gergö Lovrencsics (76 ‘, Endre Botka) Goals 1-0, 26 ‘: Messi, 2-0, 41 ‘: Ansu Fati, 3-0, 51 ‘: Coutinho, 3-1, 69 ‘: Kharatin, 4-1, 81 ‘: Pedri, 5-1, 88 ‘: Ousmane Dembélé Cards Aissa laidouni (31 ‘, Yellow) Eldar Civc (43 ‘, Yellow) Pique (67 ‘, Red) Kharatin (84 ‘, Yellow) Adnan Kovacevic (90 ‘, Yellow