Although it was declared non-transferable in the last two markets – a month ago by the president himself Josep Maria Bartomeu, to a general surprise – Nélson Semedo (Lisbon, Portugal; 26 years old) goes to Wolverhampton for 34 fixed million plus six in variables and four seasons. The footballer underwent a medical check-up on Monday afternoon – which is why he no longer trained with the Barça team – and from this Tuesday he will begin to dress in Wolf. An operation at the end profitable for Barcelona – who transferred Rakitic for 1.5 million to Sevilla and Vidal for free to Inter although with a million in variables – because the full-back did not have a too high salary at the same time that he was a magnet in the market international for his ability to progress through the band. And, with Jorge Mendes as agent –who has also represented Ansu Fati for a few months–, everything has been easier.

It turns out that the illustrious Portuguese representative controls a part of the Wolves shareholding, acquired in 2016 by the Chinese tycoon Guo Guangchang, who also took 20% of Gestifute, a Mendes company. A relationship that has borne fruit like few others because the English team has 11 Portuguese in its ranks, in addition to coach Nuno Espírito Santo, who led, among others, Valencia and Porto. Now, they are joined by Semedo, pointed out by the Barça fans for his laziness when it comes to returning and his tactical gaps, as well as for his horrendous match against Bayern in the last edition of the Champions League (2-8). And Barcelona needed to make money to be able to reformulate itself without breaking the rules of the Fair play financial established by FIFA.

The Portuguese, who arrived in 2017 from Benfica for 30 million fixed plus five in variables, had a rescission clause of 100 million. He will not take out the Barça club even half, but he is more than satisfied with the operation, even though his replacement is not yet closed. “A good operation”, they tick from the Camp Nou offices. Among other things because he was not a starting player – Sergi Roberto used to occupy the right rearguard in the capital games – although he accumulated 124 games with Barça, summarized in two goals and 11 assists. Now he will play for Wolverhampton -which does not participate in European competitions-, which in this summer window transferred Matt Doherty to Tottenham (16.8 million) and recently Diogo Jota to Liverpool (45) to face Semedo’s payment.

In return, Barcelona, ​​harassed by the accounts, intends to bring in a right-back on loan, knowing that it must also bring in a center-back to take the place of Umtiti and a forward if the mess with Luis Suárez is finally resolved. The side that he likes the most is Sergiño Dest (19 years old), from Ajax and wanted by Bayern, also an old acquaintance of Koeman because he tried unsuccessfully to make him choose the Netherlands team before the United States. Another player who likes is Max Aarons (20), winger for Norwich.

What is clear is that he will not recover Wague, on loan for a season to the Greek PAOK of Thessaloniki, but in an emergency he could claim Emerson – a player with joint ownership with Betis until 2022 and with a contract with Barça until 2024- in exchange for an economic penalty that would not exceed nine million euros. Version of a clause, in any case, that Betis denies.