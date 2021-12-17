Win or win. There are no more accounts for Barcelona from now on if they really want to fight to be at the top of the table at the end of the league tournament. The team that Xavi directs faces this Saturday against Elche a key game to raise the morale of the troops after the blows in the League and Champions and to have a turning point in a catastrophic month of December. The Catalans have played four games, including the Maradona Cup, and have not added any victory, a trend that they need to correct immediately to change their feelings before the end of the year.

«We need a victory now to change the dynamics in any way. Let’s go for the six points. We are doing things well, but it is not enough for us to compete, “said Xavi this Friday at the press conference prior to the match against Elche. That “whatever” perfectly reflects the sentiment of a team that craves good news to come out of a very deep hole. The ‘Xavi effect’, the one that attracted fans to the Camp Nou and gave Joan Laporta a smile from ear to ear, has faded in recent weeks as the blows have accumulated and have turned the game against Elche into one more test to see how big is the sporting crisis that the team is experiencing.

To get out of that pothole, Barcelona have two finals in just three days. Elche this Saturday and Sevilla on Tuesday will put the strength of a team to the test, the culé, which arrives at the appointment once again with the infirmary at the top. Xavi will not be able to count on Jordi Alba due to injury, still with a muscular overload, Pedri, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay and Martin Braithwaite. In addition to these casualties, Gerard Piqué will not be on the Camp Nou pitch either, sanctioned for accumulating cautions. These absences will again force the coach of Tarrasa to form an eleven of circumstances.

The stage, the Camp Nou, and the rival, are a priori favorable for Barça to leave behind the bad run of results. The team from Elche arrives at the meeting fully immersed in the dangerous positions of the classification. The team led by Francisco Rodríguez has been irregular since the start of the course and their numbers away from Martínez Valero invite optimism in the Blaugrana family. The franjiverdes have barely added five points outside their stadium and only Getafe, Espanyol and Levante have worse figures in this section.

The feelings in Elche are not the best after losing to Valencia last day, but Francisco recovers an important player like Johan Mojica for the appointment. The Colombian side has left his physical problems behind and “is ready to start”, as his coach acknowledged. Thus, Francisco’s team will arrive at the Camp Nou with the only absences of Benedetto, due to a discomfort in a tendon, Casilla and Pedro Bigas.

“We must face them as if they were the best in history,” said Francisco. Nothing is further from reality. Barça is in crisis and Elche intends to take advantage of that to make history and take home three points from the Camp Nou for the first time. The people of Elche have never beaten the Catalans at home and have been without beating their rival this Saturday since 1974, with Johan Cruyff dressed in short.