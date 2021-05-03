Four futsal Champions League unite in Zadar (Croatia) between the three of the Barça (champion in 2012, 2014 and 2020) and that of the Sporting from Portugal (2019). And this Monday (20:00, #Vamos), Barça and Verdiblancos, the last two champions of this competition, will fight again for a continental title in a final that promises strong emotions.

Only six months after being crowned Kings of Europe at the Palau (the resolution of the last Champions League was postponed due to the pandemi), the Catalans have before them the possibility of matching a historical record of the competition, which has a Movistar Inter that was precisely eliminated in the semifinals at the hands of Sporting. That is none other than winning two consecutive Champions League titles, something that the Madrid team achieved for the last time in the 2017 and 2018 editions. dominance of Spanish clubs (10 Champions between Movistar, Barça and Playas de Castellón), The figure of a Sporting emerged whose competitive level has grown a lot in the old continent in recent seasons. So much so that this will be your final fourth of the last five years.

Of this he is aware Andreu Plaza, culé coach, as detailed in the press conference prior to the final: “Their results show that they know what this competition is about. It is a very solid team that manages all the game records well. He is probably one of the most complicated rivals we could have. “And the Portuguese team was in charge of demonstrating their rocky profile against Movistar Inter, with whom they worked hard on the physical plane and even, to the limit of the regulation in some sets of the shock. “All the coaches and teams agree that in Europe the game is different from that of the leagues. I don’t know what solution it has, but it is not a question that has to do with Sporting’s style of play. A lot is allowed and we what we do is not to go into these issues. If we get lost in protests because they do not call a foul, we will not be attentive and we can conceal a goal “, Plaza summed up, aware that his boys should not lose concentration at any time.

Ferrao, lethal weapon

But the culé side will have Ferrao, named best player in the world this year, a weapon that can decide the battle in your favor. The scoring nose of the Brazilian in this Final Phase proves it, with four goals in two games: one against Dobovec and three in the last game against Kairat.

The one from Chapecó will be the main threat to Guitta, one of the stars of the Portuguese and a true bastion under the sticks. Daniel Shiraishi, who aspires to win his fourth Champions (He won two with Movistar and one with Barça), he knows well the virtues of the goalkeeper, both defensively and offensively: “When Guitta arrived, Sporting took a huge leap in quality. They already had good goalkeepers, but Guitta is one of the best. He can play with his feet, he has that differential point. He’s a great goalkeeper. “The show is on.