Barcelona dominates LaLiga Santander air traffic. This is attested by the statistics, which place the team now led by Xavi Hernández and previously by Ronald Koeman as the one who has scored the most goals with a header once the curtain was drawn on the first round of the Spanish championship, with seven. A certainly curious fact, both because of the usual Barça game pattern, and because of the characteristics of its attackers, as well as because of the name that heads the figure.

Traditionally with a preference for possession and the ‘dropped ball’, it is unusual for Barça to opt for the airway as one of its main offensive weapons. In fact, Koeman’s controversial express request for the signing of his compatriot Luuk De Jong responded precisely to this. To expand the range of resources, even more so once Messi’s departure is complete. But the prominence of the former Sevilla player has ended up being minimal, resorting to the figure of an attacking reference whose natural habitat is not the area. The case of Memphis, Ansu Fati, Dembélé or even, after the arrival of Xavi, the irruption of Ferrán Jutglá.

But practice has finally prevailed over theory. Even at the percentage level, as revealed by the data provided by BeSoccer. The seven goals of the thirty that the culé team has scored with the head suppose 23.33% of his total goals. The last one, without going any further, gave him three vital points thanks to Luuk de Jong’s header at Son Moix (0-1). Everyone has collaborated to score points. To Barça, therefore, he has saved his head in a first round with more dark than light.

BeSoccer

Ronald Araújo, a combat fighter

The Uruguayan central defender, who has been performing recently due to the culé context of injuries and casualties due to COVID-19 on the right side, leads the statistics with two so many. One to Granada and another to Sevilla, which were worth two points. With one goal they are followed by up to five troops. The aforementioned Luuk de jong, which was the last victory. Memphis, with a header in Balaídos in a 3-3 madness. Jutglah, which opened the scoring in the narrow victory against Elche (3-2). Y Pique Y Braithwaite, both scorers in the opening league match against Real Sociedad (4-2). Without those goals, Barça would have fewer points than the classification reflects.

Atlético and Rayo complete the podium

Rojiblancos and Vallecanos, both with six so many, they are placed in the slipstream of Barcelona. Of course, those of Iraola squeeze it more: thus they have added 24% of their goals (six of 24), by 19.35% (six of 19) of those of Cholo Simeone. The Athletic club Y Osasuna, with a classic predilection for the lateral center and the header, accumulate four. Same as him Real Madrid. Although the one who depends the most on the head to reach the goal is the Majorca, who accumulates five of his 16 goals in this way (31.25%). Valencia and Cádiz, with two, appear at the bottom of the statistics.