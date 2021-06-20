Barça made the official hiring of Memphis Depay yesterday afternoon. The culé team presented it on their social networks through a very original video in which he mixed the Blaugrana colors with the famous tattoo of a lion that the player has on his back.
The Dutchman arrives in Barcelona at an ideal moment, in which it seems that Joan Laporta is beginning to carry out that facelift of the staff that he promised in his electoral campaign. For now, only the work of signings is being carried out at zero cost, there are still sales and disbursements.
Barça is preparing a very interesting attack. The signing of Depay could have been questioned if the team had spent around the 50 or 60 million that Olympique de Lyon would have asked for if the player had a current contract. But its hiring at zero cost is difficult to improve. The team adds one of the best strikers in Europe to its ranks without spending a single euro on his recruitment. Memorable.
The Barça forward is beginning to take shape and looks pretty good. There are still the fringes of the renewal of Leo Messi, but everything indicates that the Argentine will continue at Barça. A trident formed by Messi, Depay and Griezmann would be the ideal thing, and, little by little, to introduce Ansu Fati into the team’s dynamics.
Memphis Depay is a very associative player who likes to receive the ball face to face to face the opposing defense. He is not a player to play with his back, far from it. His good shot from the front, together with his remarkable definition, gave Barça what they needed to improve in front of goal.
Barça has taken advantage of the market opportunity very well and has already incorporated four world-class players without spending a single euro.
