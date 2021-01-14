That the most decisive player of a team is absent in the face of the dispute of a match is a setback for theirs and if it is a player of the relevance of Lionel Messi the emotional blow is even greater. The rivals, delighted, because they will not have to face a sidereal footballer, but far from being daunted, Barcelona has grown huge without the rosarino’s presence. The data speak for themselves: in the last 10 games the Barça team has played without Messi, either because he was injured or was resting, Barça has not lost any game. The balance has been 8 wins and 2 draws.

In the tumultuous 19/20 campaign, Barça managed to carry out six games without the presence of the captain; divided into four league games, one in the Champions League and the other in the Copa del Rey. The most renowned rivals that the Catalans faced were the Valencia and Inter Milan. With a Messi out of combat, the team did not suffer offensively and in those six games they achieved a total of 18 goals while it fit 8. Some numbers that allowed to obtain five wins and give in a single tie.

So far this season, the 10th has been low in four games. In the Champions League, Ronald Koeman gave him rest against Dynamo Kiev and Ferencváros. In LaLiga the match was lost against Eibar due to an ankle injury and his last absence was yesterday in the Spanish Super Cup against Real Sociedad. Without him on the field, the Koeman boys have not wrinkled as they have managed 3 wins and 1 draw in which they have marked nine points and they have only granted two. A not inconsiderable calculation if one takes into account that in recent years the game of Barcelona begins at the feet of Ter Stegen and ends at those of Messi.

Faced with the adversity of being left without their most decisive player, footballers like Ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong or Dembélé yesterday championed a team that was seen as compact and supportive. Ter Stegen’s security, De Jong’s determination and Dembélé’s willingness seem to be the wicked things that Barça will have for the final on Sunday, in which the figure of Messi will presumably be absent again.