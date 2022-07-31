Barcelona has gained momentum on its tour of the United States. The team led by Xavi beat the New York Red Bulls 0-2 in the early hours of Saturday to Sunday in a match in which they once again made clear the good feelings shown throughout the entire preseason. Goals from Ousmane Dembélé and Memphis Depay sealed a victory that allowed the Catalans to return home with their homework done and with a license to dream.

Barça’s preseason is still going strong and at full speed. The lights of New York witnessed a new culé show in which Xavi continued with the test bench that he is carrying out in recent clashes. On this occasion the bet was an offensive trident made up of Raphinha, Lewandowski and Dembélé, a striker who had to finish off the offensive flow of a team in which Frenkie de Jong, a great surprise in the eleven, acted as the helm in the midfield. The Dutchman is willing to stay and his coach does not want to isolate a player who still has a lot of football in his boots.

De Jong was active, integrated, and the attacking trident worked perfectly. Raphinha and Dembélé are probably the best Barcelona news on the tour and the association between the two promises strong emotions. Between the two they were a headache for the New York Red Bulls. They did not get tired of assisting a Lewandowski who forgave more than necessary, and they made the first goal in which the Brazilian assisted the Frenchman to open the match with a right-footed shot.

The goal was nothing more than a confirmation that the work carried out by Xavi is on the right track. Barça repeated, faithful to his style, the plans that they already showed against Inter Miami, Real Madrid and Juventus. The culés come out against all the rivals with the firm idea of ​​pressing in the opposite field, playing possession, opening the field on the sides and being damaging with a rapid movement of the ball. Thus they left good feelings in the first two stakes in the United States and thus they hope to return to the top. The preseason has only confirmed that roadmap in Xavi’s plans now that he has new pieces in the squad.

Lewandowski must enter that roller, who against the New York Red Bulls was one of the most active in the game. The Pole played 73 minutes and shot up to six times against the rival goal but was unable to score, something that his substitute was going to do in the final stretch. Memphis Depay is leaving the tour, like Frenkie de Jong, without resolving his future, but much more integrated into the group dynamic than one might expect. He scored against Inter Miami and 14 minutes were enough to repeat, taking advantage of an indecision in the rival defense. Barça has shown in the United States that it has a devastating attack and reasons to dream.