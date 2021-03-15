The Barcelona is in a situation that a couple of months ago seemed impossible. Receive tonight at the Camp Nou (9:00 p.m., Movistar LaLiga) to Huesca, bottom of the classification to try to get into victory case second in the table four points behind an Atlético de Madrid that has yet to pay a visit to the Camp Nou.

A perfect occasion to start the end-of-season hunt in looking for a leadership that not long ago was utopianfollow the game live on AS.com). However, Koeman recipe prudence to the four winds. Not long ago, the blaugrana team already wasted against Cádiz a similar opportunity and it does not seem that he will have more bullets in the chamber if he does not take advantage of the confrontation against the last of LaLiga.

Barcelona arrives at the meeting after having fallen eliminated from the Champions Wednesday in Paris. The consolation of the Barcelona team remains that they fell with honor, but fell.

The game in the Parc des Princes will have nothing to do with tonight, where the Huesca is going to leave to dig in in his area and will not leave the spaces that the Blaugrana team found in their European farewell.

For him Barcelona, the triumph is bound, while for Huesca any point is gold. It is true that Pacheta will try not risk with players like Sandro or Mosquera, who arrive at the appointment very fair, But the coach from Burgos prefers to have them ready for next Saturday against Osasuna, a game in which the Alto Aragonese play a lot against a rival who scores them nine points.

For Barça, as he said Koeman, there is no game more important than the one that has to be played immediately. For this reason, despite the fact that next week the Real in Anoeta, no it seems to go to dispense with Messi and De Jong, both to a suspension card. It could also be incorporated Araújo, already recovered, for a hunt unthinkable two months ago.