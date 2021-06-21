Barça are looking for a replacement for Junior Firpo who will be able to replace Jordi Alba in the starting position sooner rather than later. The experiment with Firpo has not finished going well and the Spaniard has already found a couple of “girlfriends” in the Premier League. To all this, Laporta assured yesterday that Barça still have three or four more additions left, which has caused rumors about possible signings to skyrocket again.
In this case we are talking about Robin Gosens, the German left winger of Atalanta. Gosens is a long-distance footballer, very capable of enduring ninety minutes at a high pace with an unprecedented ability to score for a player in his position. The German is good defensively but could improve. The detail of his nation gives him that concentration and discipline that is required to be a defender in a club like Barça. His defensive errors are usually punctual and what is more important; correctable.
Gosens is used to playing the left wing position, not the wing back. It really is an “extreme” converted to a lane. To this day, the formation that Koeman will use for next season is an uncertainty, but everything indicates that he will continue with the three centrals that have made such good games this season.
The full-back / winger to replace Jordi Alba is one of the positions that Barcelona needs to reinforce the most for next season and Gosens’ market opportunity has an expiration date, as it is in the crosshairs of many other teams top europeans.
