Barça once again scored points in a game that was practically a final, like every weekend, in the league championship. The level shown by the Catalans every time they face a team, a priori, lower is considered very poor.
The game started with great pressure from Osasuna, but a good assist from Gavi on Nico allowed the Catalans to go ahead on the scoreboard. A play later, Osasuna put the tie after a great header from David García. The rest of the first half was a monologue of the rojillos who deserved to go to rest ahead on the scoreboard.
At the beginning of the second half, Barça took back the reins of the match and took the lead again on the electronic after a book counter attack that ended with Ez Abde’s first goal in the Barça shirt (Nico also debuted as goal scorer). The caste and courage of the Navarrese team allowed them to equalize the game when an unfair defeat was already looming.
Barcelona must try to change this situation as soon as possible, but the constant injuries and the real level of the squad make us foresee a tough season. The problem is not just the results anymore and it is that both Osasuna today, as well as Betis at the end of last year, deserved the victory much more than the culé team.
You have to give the coach a margin of work, and surely when the injured recover the team will be able to play decent football again, but so far it has been a disaster of the season.
