Barça extends its domain in the classic. The azulgrana gave no respite to a Madrid that fought proudly at the Palau to shake off the crisis, but ended up succumbing in extra time to the vigor of Exum, Hayes and Smits (108-97). Jasikevicius added his eleventh victory in 14 games against Madrid and the whites have already recorded 16 defeats in the last 27 games —since the clash against the Catalans in the first round—, 11 defeats in the last 15 games —after losing in the final of the cup-. Barça left the leadership of the ACB regular season on track (with three winning wins seven days from the end) and Madrid has yet to transform the open catharsis after the expulsion of Heurtel and Thompkins from their ranks into results.

A crossroads between the two greats that was staged more in the result than in the game. This time the classic was a tight pulse, with many points and little defense, with more balance than swings. And with controversy, as the canons dictate, with the disqualification of Mirotic and Abalde after a clash in the middle of the court and, above all, with a foul by Poirier on Sanli (with eight tenths to go), on the whites’ list of offenses . That foul, in the struggle between the two pivots, gave rise to the azulgrana tie heading into extra time when Madrid thought they had captured the winning rebound. Laso’s men defended themselves firmly, with a rotation of 10 pieces, and held on to the match with determination despite seeing themselves off the hook twice. But they ran out of deposit in overtime. Just when the fiber and the aim of Exum and Hayes (9 points in the decisive stretch) emerged to resolve the intrigue with a 19-8 run that highlighted what Laprovittola (20 points) and Smits (18) had built.

It was an unexpected classic, due to the dynamics and the protagonists. And because of the barrage of points, from 64-59 in the cup final to 108-97 after 45 exciting minutes. Barça took a few moments to break a sweat and Madrid took advantage of the circumstance to grab three offensive rebounds with which Tavares began to fill his piggy bank. Hardly a mirage before the azulgrana greased the bearings that have led them to lead the ACB and the Euroleague with solvency. Jasikevicius’s men took pains to ensure that their rival did not gain a foothold in the match and shook Madrid’s feeble confidence with a 16-2 run in no time. From 4-6 to 20-8 at six minutes.

Exum and Smits were in charge of executing the culé show of force while Laso began to play keys in search of solutions. The Madrid coach made two revitalizing discoveries for his team: Randolph and Hanga. The American pivot, nationalized Slovenian, showed up at the Palau with a couple of purse thefts that ended in a triple by Causeur and another by Abalde that served Madrid to cling to the classic on the buzzer in the first quarter. From 27-17 to 27-23, which tempered the whites when they began to get chills. Immediately afterwards, Hanga appeared to shore up the Madrid defense and reduce the revolutions of a Barça team that at times choked on its voracity.

Anxiety and restlessness gave way to chess and Risk. In that scenario, Laprovittola began to govern, but eight turnovers weighed down Barça and Madrid began to recognize themselves through Randolph’s class, Hanga’s struggle and Deck’s hyperactivity. Part of the “details” that Laso claimed in the preliminaries to gain “continuity and consistency”. The madridista coach’s obsession was to take a step forward stretching the commitment to enlarge the blanket.

However, in the intermission, Jasikevicius tightened the screws on his men again and Madrid began to fall short of the blanket. Mirotic opened the way in attack and, in his wake, the Catalans launched another powerful demarraje (61-50, m. 25). A disadvantage against which Yabusele rolled up his sleeves to begin deducting points. Going against the current, Laso’s men grew based on insistence at the top and perseverance at the back. Poirier’s rebounds and Llull’s three-pointers opened the vein of the Madrid comeback, while Barça’s solvency was at times transformed into sufficiency. Laprovittola lost flight and Mirotic, clairvoyance. Llull’s second triple put Madrid within a span (73-72) and Hanga’s first completed the Whites’ capture (76-78, m. 34).

Classification of the Endesa ACB League

The decibels rose in the stands of the Palau and the nervousness on the parquet. And, five minutes from the end, a clash between Mirotic and Abalde ended with both disqualified. At the height of half court and with the play taking place on the other side, the two players decided to resolve their discrepancies by bumping heads until their teammates and the referees stopped the sequence of pushes. At that time, Madrid was one point up (80-81) and the game was interrupted for several minutes until the referees ruled.

Enough time to reconsider, recalculate route and catch your breath to solve another emotional and tense classic. Laso faced the mission with a rotation of only 10 players, with no playing time for Williams-Goss or Rudy. While Jasikevicius squeezed the 12 pieces out of him, albeit with very little reel for Abrines. And with unexpected protagonists, an outcome was reached for tightrope walkers. A lack of understanding between Hanga and Poirier left the penultimate possession in the hands of Barça one point behind (88-89). Hayes missed the triple of the Barça sentence and in the fight for the rebound the referees decreed a foul by Poirier on Sanli. The Turkish center went to the free throw line with only eight tenths on the clock. The two shots sealed the win for Barça, but Sanli only scored the second. Llull’s last three-pointer crashed into the rim and the Clásico went into extra time (89-89). In extra time, Barça did not forgive.

Sanli and Poirier fight for the rebound in the action in which the referees decreed the foul of the Madrid player Enric Fontcuberta (EFE)

Laso: “It seems to me that Sanli is missing. There are details that we do not control.

The foul that the Poirier referees pointed out on Sanli when there were eight tenths of a second to go before the end of regulation time marked the outcome of the classic and focused Madrid’s complaints on the Palau. “They showed me the screenshot of the play and it seems to me that Sanli was missing”, explained Laso in the press conference after the game. “The details are what make the difference in this type of match. There are some that you can control and others that you can’t”, completed the Madrid coach, who was “proud” of his team’s effort against Barça. “It was a very even game and both teams played at a very high level”, said the Madrid coach.

On the Barça side, Jasikevicius was surprised by how the match developed and the prolific scoring. “It is the night of Rolands Smits and Nigel Hayes, although everyone has contributed. I didn’t expect this type of match, I expected one like the Cup, with 60 or 65 points. But we have been very good in attack”, stressed the Barça coach. “When you score a lot, everything seems more beautiful, but what makes you win is always the same: effort and sacrifice,” he closed.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.