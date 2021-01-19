While Athletic fairly celebrates a great title, Barça feels that they are setting the face of a loser. This title would have been a good calming balm on days when it is sorely needed. The news that the elections are delayed, a delay whose cause many understand outside the club and the result of the ugly fight on the main board of the controversy rather than imposition of the pandemic, is bad for the club. Interim is lengthened, solutions are delayed, even The possibility of the signing of Eric García for 5 + 5 million is going to be carried forward. There was no consensus among the candidates at the meeting where they learned of the postponement. A shame

This title, which was less before but which with the new format is no longer so (You just have to see the consequences it had for Barça last year), It would have been very good for Koeman to calm the environment and excite the staff itself. But the Cup went to Bilbao, deservedly won by a much more enthusiastic team, grouped around Marcelino, whose contagion capacity (“the boys are like cannons”, he declared the day before) contrasts with the circumspection of Koeman, to which the claim of Griezmann on the lack of organization of the defense against free kicks in their own area. Salt in the wound.

And Messi. Why did he play? Because he wanted, definitely. I remembered one of the last games of the ManzanaresWhen he had just become a father, he traveled badly asleep for that reason and did not start. When he appeared half an hour from the end, everything was altered. A chill ran down the spine of all the Atléticos, in the stands or on the field, and Barça won with his goal. I thought that might be his role in the final yesterday, but he played at the start and it was for the team like a damaged gearbox in a car. He paid his frustration first with a cate to Dani García, who has enjoyed general dissimulation, and then with a back punch to Villalibre That left him in a very bad place.