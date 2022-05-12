The Return of the french player Kays Ruiz to Barcelona has resulted a fiasco that has finished with termination of the subsidiary player’s contract. As reported by the newspaper Sport the reason that has led Barcelona to make this drastic decision are the continued disciplinary offenses of the player, the non-compliance with the rules of the locker room and a confrontation with the technician Sergio Barjuan, that he got tired of giving him opportunities.

kays ruiz was one of the cadets who had to leave the club in 2015 bound for Paris Saint Germain (where he made his debut in the first team) because of the FIFA sanction Y rgraduated this summer to join the subsidiary.

The lesions they mediated their performance and a player who in principle had come to be an important piece in the team was disappearing of the lineups. Despite the warnings, Kays did not change her attitude and carried eight games without being summoned.

Kays had signed a contract until 2024 with two more seasons optional and a clause was established of termination of 50 million euros that would double to 100 in case of going up to the first team.