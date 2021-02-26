Nurseries Herol Nava: Vujovic, Bernabéu (2), Seabra, Ajo, D’Antino (1), Villagrán (1), Pérez Arce (4), Mota (1), Alonso, Marugán, Da Silva (3), Lamariano, Patotski, Rosales (6) and Simenas (3).

Barça: Sorhaindo (3), Dolenec (3), González, Ariño (3), Janc (4), N’Guessan, Petrus, Diocou (6), Dika Mem (1), Cindric (7), Pascual (5), Makuc (2), Moller, Langaro (6), Palomino (1) and Frade (4).

Partial: 1-4, 5-9, 7-14, 8-17, 12-21, 12-25, rest, 12-30, 14-32, 14-37, 16-40, 20-43 and 21-45.

Referees: Espino Guerra and Navarro Baquero. Excluding Mota and Simenas for the locals, and Ariño, N’Guessan, Langaro and Frade for the visitors.

Court: Meeting corresponding to the twenty-second day of the Asobal League, held in the municipal pavilion of Nava de la Asunción.