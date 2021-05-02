«It was an opportunity big and we have failed, but I am convinced that if we win the last five games, we are going to be champions». Ronald Koeman launched this message of confidence in the press conference prior to Valencia-Barça, two days after the unforgivable puncture against Granada (1-2) the day that he could be placed as leader of the League or, at least, continue to depend of himself. The disappointment was enormous, more or less like when Cádiz scored 1-1 at the Camp Nou or when, more recently, Real Madrid won 2-1 in the Valdebebas classic. On those two occasions the title was lost, as now, but Barça regained all options. It remains to be seen if this time he has the opportunity to resurrect for the third time.

“It is true that we were very disappointed because it was a very great opportunity to get up, but there is no more time to be sad because we are fighting with the top three teams. The team is well prepared for tomorrow’s game, “explained the Dutch coach, who at Mestalla expects another very difficult match against a rival who is not mathematically saved. after an erratic season: «In all the games we have a lot of possession, we create opportunities, it is true that defensively we have to improve things. Since we played with three center-backs, the rivals have made us less dangerous, but it cannot be to conceal goals like the one the other day, it is true that we have to improve. We expect a difficult game, where we are going to have a lot of possession, we have to create, be better defensively ».

Koeman, by the way, will have to lead his team from the stands of Mestalla for the sanction of two parties that must comply with the expression «what a character»Addressed to the fourth referee of Barça-Granada. He continues to see it as unfair: «We are going to appeal because I think it is a very exaggerated sanction. If for saying ‘what a character’ they give you two games, when you really insult you will lose 20 games. We are going to appeal, tomorrow I will not be able to be on the bench, but we have technical staff and we are going to overcome it ».

Ansu Fati, Coutinho and Braithwaite miss it due to injury, while Konrad de la Fuente returns to the subsidiary. The Brazilian Matheus returns to the list, with no minutes yet in this League. Dest, Lenglet and Pedri will regain ownership instead of Sergi Roberto, Umtiti and Ilaix Moriba.

Messi, De Jong, Griezmann and Mingueza will live a complicated situation again because if they see a yellow card will be sanctioned and they will miss the maybe decisive Barça-Atlético of the next day.

Valencia needs the points to breathe with the environment already talking about next season and a possible change of coach. Javi Gracia takes it easy. “I’m not asking about my future, I think what we should do is be focused on what is ours, on knowing the importance of each point at stake. We do not know what is going to happen, what we are going to add or what the rest are going to add. We face each party knowing the importance of each point, “he explained.

And he acknowledged that it will be difficult to subdue an injured Barça despite the fact that in the first round they drew 2-2 at the Camp Nou: «We know that we have to do a lot of things well to win against this team. He comes from a defeat, but you see his ease and scoring ability to get the games forward. La Real, without making a bad game, conceded six goals. It is a team that generates a lot of danger and if it is correct you have few options to get something positive. We will do our best, because I feel that we have that need regardless of whether the points are needed more or less. You have to play and put in even more to get the more points the better from here to the end ».