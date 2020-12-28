The outbreak of the pandemic in March caused a cascade of cancellations and postponements in the sport, which at the end of the year still has consequences. One strategy was to push the calendar as far as possible, always in the hope that the damn virus would disappear from our lives by then. Just a week ago, the Barcelona of futsal he was proclaimed champion of the Copa del Rey of the past course, with the current one already advanced. And this week we will see again Barça, but in handball, seek his tenth European title in the Final four, which received the biggest kick to be located on December 28 and 29. With the Champions League 2020-21 already underway, there will be a parenthesis to decide the crown of the 2019-20 season. Rarities of the COVID.

However, the long postponement has not been able to get rid of the virus. Unlike, Germany is going through its worst moment, so the tournament will be held under strict security measures, the same ones that were decreed by the EHF in the recent European feminine of Denmark, and before the imposing silence of the stands of the Lanxess Arena Cologne, with a capacity for 20,000 spectators, which under normal conditions create the most fiery atmosphere that exists for handball. This year it will not happen like that.

The contenders will be the four who occupied the first places of their groups when the competition was canceled in spring: Barça, PSG, Kiel and Veszprem. The team of Xavi Pascual It arrives launched, without yielding on the continent since September 2019. On the last December 3, it linked its 21st consecutive victory, which surpassed a record of the Real city of Dujshebaev 2007. Here he conquered two of his nine European titles, in 2011 and 2015. The data place him as a favorite, but after two games, and in overwhelming silence, anything can happen.